Trumbull, CT internist now offers the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full- service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Kavita Joshi, MD, a primary care physician with a practice in Trumbull, CT, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

Dr. Joshi's concierge program is unique in that it offers patients the choice to join, or remain a patient in her traditional care practice. Members who join enjoy enhanced support and services that may be more important now than ever, like easier ways to connect directly with the physician who knows you.

"If the current healthcare crisis has taught us anything, it is that having a doctor who will be there for you is important," says Dr. Joshi. "Many of my most vulnerable patients must remain distanced from loved ones, and having a doctor who they trust available to consult with them on the phone or whenever they need is incredibly valuable right now."

Benefits of membership in Dr. Joshi's hybrid concierge program include the ability to reach her directly, even after hours, same-day/next-day appointments, more time together in relaxed appointments that start on time, enhanced medical advocacy with all other health providers and a greater emphasis on preventive health and wellness.

"I wish I could offer this kind of service and availability to all my patients, but there is simply not enough time. This approach to concierge medicine allows me to offer that kind of support just to the patients who feel they really want it, without having to give up the rest of my patients. I feel like it's the solution for me, and all my patients," says Joshi.

With the COVID-19 crisis keeping Connecticut physicians under incredible pressure, physicians are turning to alternative approaches to support their practices and their patients, and membership has been growing. CCP's Hybrid Choice is a winning model for everyone. It allows patients to receive the kind of personalized care that has become challenging for doctors to deliver to today's health care climate, while supporting physicians by adding a sorely needed new, private revenue source. This revenue source exists outside of patient visits, relieving financial pressure on physicians and stabilizing medical practices that often have been forced to curtail office visits and optional services during the pandemic. At the same time, the traditional practice remains in operation, seeing all patients and accepting insurance plans, as before.

For more information on Dr. Joshi's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected]

About Kavita Joshi, M.D.

Dr. Kavita Joshi, MD, is an Internal Medicine specialist in Trumbull, Connecticut. She attended and graduated from medical school in 1991, having over 29 years of diverse experience, especially in Internal Medicine. She is affiliated with many hospitals including Bridgeport Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Griffin Hospital.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md .

