Trumid Extends Platform Momentum into October

Nov 07, 2025, 08:00 ET

Surging Trumid RFQ activity and record Investment Grade market share drive 19% YoY ADV growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for October 2025.

October Highlights:

October marked another standout month for Trumid, extending the platform's robust performance and building on September's record-setting results across both new issue and secondary trading. For the first time, every Trumid protocol surpassed $1 billion in daily volume on the same day — an achievement that highlights the breadth and adoption of the firm's multi-protocol electronic trading ecosystem.

  • Trumid reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $7.7B, up 19% year-over-year, outpacing 6% growth in TRACE™ reported market-wide volumes during the same period.

  • Overall market share rose 13% year-over-year across all Trumid traded market segments.

  • Record U.S. Investment Grade market share, up 20% year-over-year.

  • List trading protocols continued to drive growth, with combined ADV across Trumid RFQ and Trumid Portfolio Trading up 50% year-over-year.

    • Trumid RFQ delivered another milestone month, with traded volume and trade count both more than doubling year-over-year. Buy- and sell-side participation reached new highs, as the number of lists initiated rose 164%, reflecting accelerating workflow adoption. Demand for block-sized liquidity also increased, with asset manager inquiries of $5 million and above up 54% versus June 2025.

    • Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ maintained high automation levels, with 84% of eligible RFQ line items executed fully "no touch," supported by Trumid's integrated responder network of more than 80 active liquidity providers.

    • Trumid Swarms remained a key source of liquidity across grey, new issue, and seasoned bond trading. In the largest new issue of the year, across its protocols, Trumid accounted for nearly 60% of all secondary trading on day one. In October, Trumid executed an average of 52% of all secondary trading in the first two days after issuance — a new record that highlights the firm's expanding role in grey and new issue market liquidity and post-trade efficiency for clients.

  • More than 10,000 unique bonds traded on Trumid for the tenth consecutive month.

About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

