Trumid Extends Platform Momentum into October

Surging Trumid RFQ activity and record Investment Grade market share drive 19% YoY ADV growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for October 2025.

October marked another standout month for Trumid, extending the platform's robust performance and building on September's record-setting results across both new issue and secondary trading. For the first time, every Trumid protocol surpassed $1 billion in daily volume on the same day — an achievement that highlights the breadth and adoption of the firm's multi-protocol electronic trading ecosystem.

Trumid reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $7.7B, up 19% year-over-year, outpacing 6% growth in TRACE™ reported market-wide volumes during the same period.





Overall market share rose 13% year-over-year across all Trumid traded market segments.





Record U.S. Investment Grade market share, up 20% year-over-year.





List trading protocols continued to drive growth, with combined ADV across Trumid RFQ and Trumid Portfolio Trading up 50% year-over-year.



Trumid RFQ delivered another milestone month, with traded volume and trade count both more than doubling year-over-year. Buy- and sell-side participation reached new highs, as the number of lists initiated rose 164%, reflecting accelerating workflow adoption. Demand for block-sized liquidity also increased, with asset manager inquiries of $5 million and above up 54% versus June 2025.



Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ maintained high automation levels, with 84% of eligible RFQ line items executed fully "no touch," supported by Trumid's integrated responder network of more than 80 active liquidity providers.



Trumid Swarms remained a key source of liquidity across grey, new issue, and seasoned bond trading. In the largest new issue of the year, across its protocols, Trumid accounted for nearly 60% of all secondary trading on day one. In October, Trumid executed an average of 52% of all secondary trading in the first two days after issuance — a new record that highlights the firm's expanding role in grey and new issue market liquidity and post-trade efficiency for clients.





More than 10,000 unique bonds traded on Trumid for the tenth consecutive month.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

