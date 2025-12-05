Trumid Reports Record RFQ Volume in November

32% YoY platform growth driven by record client engagement in list-based protocols

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for November 2025.

November Highlights:



High Yield ADV rose 38% year-over-year, supported by elevated Trumid PT and Trumid Swarms activity Post this

Trumid sustained its platform momentum in November, with strong and consistent client engagement extending the firm's 2025 market share gains and Average Daily Volume (ADV) holding near record levels.

Trumid reported ADV of $8B, up 32% year-over-year, outpacing 22% growth in TRACE™ reported market-wide volumes during the same period.





Overall platform market share increased 9% year-over-year across U.S. High Yield and Investment Grade corporate bonds.





List activity remained a key growth driver, with combined list-based protocol volumes doubling year-over-year and the number of traders executing in Trumid RFQ and Trumid PT reaching record levels.





Trumid RFQ set new highs in traded volume and participation.



Monthly ADV surpassed $1B, up 176% year-over-year and 30% month-over-month, reflecting deepening client trust and adoption.



Demand for block-sized liquidity also strengthened, with asset manager inquiries of $5 million and above up 67% year-over-year, reaching their highest proportion of total inquiries.



Trumid's automated RFQ workflow continued to deliver value for clients with 88% of eligible RFQ line items executing fully "no touch," via Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ .





set new highs in traded volume and participation. U.S High Yield remained an area of network strength. High Yield ADV rose 38% year-over-year, supported by elevated Trumid PT and Trumid Swarms activity. A record number of clients transacted a High Yield PT on Trumid each day in November. Buy-side High Yield engagement in Swarms was up 49% year-over-year.





and activity. A record number of clients transacted a High Yield PT on Trumid each day in November. Buy-side High Yield engagement in Swarms was up 49% year-over-year. Trumid's growing institutional client network now includes around 1,000 buy-and sell-side institutions.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

© 2025 Trumid Holdings, LLC, and its affiliates. All rights reserved. Trumid Financial, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.

