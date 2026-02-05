Trumid Opens 2026 With Record Market Share, Volume, and Engagement

44% year-over-year ADV growth driven by record-setting activity in Trumid RFQ and Trumid PT

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for January 2026.

Mike Sobel, Co-CEO & President of Trumid said:

"January was another breakout month for Trumid, with investment and client collaboration from 2025 translating into a clear step function in activity to start 2026. We expect the year to bring robust market activity and market structure progress. January reinforced that we're deeply embedded in client workflows and positioned us to continue delivering enhancements and innovation across our broad and engaged client base."

"We entered 2026 with strong momentum from 2025 and accelerated from there. January saw record overall platform market share, volume, and engagement, driven by broad-based adoption across Trumid RFQ, Portfolio Trading, Swarms, and Attributed Trading, along with a record number of traders transacting daily. Average daily volume reached $9.9 billion, up 44% year-over-year and more than doubling month-over-month."

"List trading continues to drive activity growth on Trumid, representing an increasing share of total platform volume. Combined RFQ and Portfolio Trading ADV increased 130% year-over-year in January. This rapid growth is supported by our integrated client network and differentiated workflows, analytics and pricing tools."

January 2026 Highlights:

Trumid reported record Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $9.9B, up 44% year-over-year and 101% month-over-month, materially outpacing TRACE™ reported year-over-year market-wide volume growth of 28%.

Record overall platform market share, up 12% year-over-year.

Record U.S. Investment Grade market share, up 21% year-over-year.

List-based trading accelerated sharply in January, with combined Trumid RFQ and Trumid PT ADV up 130% year-over-year. Buy-side trader participation reached new highs, with 54% more traders executing daily across both protocols compared with the same period last year.

Trumid RFQ delivered another milestone month, with traded volume and trade count each more than doubling year-over-year and growing more than 50% month-over-month. Broad buy- and sell-side participation resulted in a record $1.4B in RFQ ADV. Trumid's fully integrated RFQ liquidity provider network of 86 live participants drove record liquidity and volume. Automation capabilities further accelerated activity, with record automated trade volumes and fully "no touch" execution on 87% of eligible RFQ line items via Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ. Trumid PT ADV increased 92% year-over-year outpacing TRACE™ portfolio trading growth of 73%. Month-end activity reached new highs, including a record number of PT lists traded in a single day. Trumid's integrated real-time, in-app analytics and pricing tools play a key role in driving Trumid RFQ and PT adoption.

With new issuance volumes at historic levels, Trumid accounted for approximately 44% of new issue secondary trading of deals in the market during the first two days after issuance across its Swarms and Attributed Trading protocols.

More than 11,800 unique bonds traded on Trumid in January, a new record, with over 1,500 traders transacting on the platform.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

