Trumid Reaches New ADV Milestone in February Amid Record Client Engagement

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for February 2026.

February 2026 Highlights:

February was another standout month for Trumid, building on January's record-setting results across both new issue and secondary trading. Elevated activity and adoption across Trumid's list trading and legacy protocols drove trading volume, market share, and client engagement to new levels across the platform.

Trumid reported record Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $10.2B, crossing $10B for the first time, up 37% year-over-year, and materially outpacing TRACE™ reported market-wide volume growth of 21%.





Overall platform market share reached an all-time high, increasing 13% year-over-year.





Sustained record U.S. Investment Grade (IG) market share, up 23% year-over-year.





Client engagement deepened across all Trumid protocols, with a record number of traders transacting daily on the platform. More than 11,000 unique bonds traded on Trumid for the third consecutive month.





List trading remained a key growth driver, with combined Trumid RFQ and Portfolio Trading (PT) volume up 90% year-over-year. Legacy protocols, Trumid Swarms and Trumid Attributed Trading (AT), also delivered strong growth, with combined ADV up 27%, highlighting the strength of Trumid's multi-protocol trading ecosystem.



Trumid RFQ reached new highs in traded volume, up 148% year-over-year. Broad buy- and sell-side participation drove record ADV of $1.6B.



Asset managers continued to seek block-liquidity on Trumid, with $5M+ inquiries reaching their highest-ever share of inquiry volume in February, up 42% year-over-year.





With new issuance volumes at historic highs, Trumid handled an average of 47% of all secondary trading in the first two days after issuance.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

