Trumid, Tradewell Technologies Announce Integration of Trumid Fixed-Income Trading Protocols

Expands User Access to Corporate-Bond Liquidity

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid and Tradewell Technologies announced the successful integration of Trumid's fixed-income trading protocols into Tradewell's software for institutional investors who trade corporate bonds.

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform. Tradewell is a venture-backed fintech firm offering advanced software for institutional investors to streamline and automate corporate bond trading.

Trumid Tradewell

Through this relationship, Tradewell users gain access to Trumid's RFQ and Swarms liquidity pools. Tradewell users contribute to - and benefit from - corporate bond liquidity from Trumid's growing client network of 900 buy- and sell-side firms.

Tradewell Chief Revenue Officer Peter Griffith said "Connecting with Trumid's valuable market data and distinct pools of fixed-income liquidity is important for our clients and many are already live with Trumid RFQ and Swarms, with others in process. We look forward to growing this relationship over time."

Trumid Head of Product Sales Lauren Burd said "We're excited to integrate with Tradewell and offer their clients access to Trumid's deep liquidity pools in RFQ and Swarms. As like-minded, fast-paced technology solution providers, we're both focused on improving client workflows while offering powerful market data and innovative trading solutions. We're excited to expand this relationship as we roll out additional functionality."

For September, Trumid reported records for platform participation and average daily volume with the latter reaching $6.8 billion, up 78% year-over-year and 37% month-over-month. Each of Trumid's protocols had record client engagement, with a record number of counterparties trading each day in Trumid RFQ, Portfolio Trading (PT), Attributed Trading (AT), and Swarms.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

About Tradewell

Tradewell helps institutional fixed-income investors automate trading workflows, providing them with technology to access and leverage secondary-market liquidity in US High Yield and Investment Grade bonds, thereby improving their execution outcomes. The company has offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.tradewelltech.co.

© 2024 Trumid Holdings LLC and its affiliates. All rights reserved. Trumid Financial LLC is regulated by the SEC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.

CONTACT:

Trumid press

+1 (212) 618-0300

[email protected]

SOURCE Trumid