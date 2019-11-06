Trump Unpopular with Hispanics in Florida, Struggles in Matchups with Democratic Contenders in New FAU Poll

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. President Donald Trump's approval ratings are underwater among Hispanics in Florida, where he trails by large margins in head-to-head matchups with top Democratic presidential contenders, according to a statewide survey of voters conducted by the Business and Economics Polling Initiative (FAU BEPI) in Florida Atlantic University's College of Business.

The poll of 600 registered voters shows Hispanics overall have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, with 48 percent disapproving of his job performance, while 31 percent approve, and 22 percent are undecided. Trump's approval is underwater with Puerto Ricans at 64 percent disapproval and 19 percent approval. However, those from Mexico are split, with 43 percent disapproval and 38 percent approval. Cubans provided a bright spot for Trump, with 47 percent approval and 28 percent disapproval.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fared well with Hispanics, who gave him 36 percent approval for the job he is doing, with 23 percent disapproval and 34 percent undecided.

In a hypothetical Republican primary, 77 percent would vote for Trump, 12 percent for former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, 7 percent for former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and 5 percent for former South Carolina Gov. and Congressman Mark Sanford. Republicans accounted of 152 of respondents in the survey, making the margin for error in the primary vote +/- 7.9 percent.

In the Democratic primary, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders holds a slight advantage with 27 percent of the vote, followed by former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at 21 percent and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 20 percent. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro rounded out the top four at 5 percent. Democrats accounted for 268 of the respondents in the survey, making the margin for error in the primary vote +/-6 percent.

In potential general election match-ups, Biden was the strongest against Trump with a 65.7 to 34.3 percent lead. Warren did almost as well, defeating Trump 64.9 to 35.1 percent, while Sanders beat out the president 62.1 to 37.9 percent.

Data was collected Oct. 30- Nov. 2 via a mix mode sample with an online panel provided by Dynata and a landline sample provided by Aristotle Inc. and collected by IVR. The survey has a margin of error of +/-3.9 percent.

SOURCE FAU Business and Economics Polling Initiative

Related Links

http://www.fau.edu

