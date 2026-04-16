TRUNO Announces Strategic Recapitalization and New $40 Million Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUNO, a leading retail technology solutions and services provider, announced the successful completion of a strategic recapitalization transaction led by Masked Rider Capital (MRC), alongside the closing of a new $40 million credit facility with Huntington Bank. This transformative milestone positions TRUNO for an exciting new chapter of accelerated growth, enhanced operational capabilities, and continued market leadership.

MRC is a private investment firm based in Lubbock, Texas, focused on providing companies with access to the resources needed to achieve strategic initiatives surrounding growth and performance. MRC and TRUNO share a vision centered on customer service, product innovation, and long-term success.

Dustin R. Womble, Founder and Chairman at MRC, has been a long-time investor in TRUNO, previously serving as both a minority stakeholder and board member. With this investment, he looks forward to playing a more active role in the company's next phase.

"I am excited to bring Masked Rider Capital as a new equity partner and to be part of TRUNO's future in a more meaningful and impactful way. The company has a strong foundation, great people, and tremendous opportunity ahead," said Womble.

TRUNO has built a reputation for a best-in-class technology solutions portfolio paired with exceptional customer service. MRC's involvement enables TRUNO to evolve its solutions to meet the needs of customers today while also anticipating future needs in a rapidly changing retail technology landscape.

"We are thrilled to partner with Masked Rider Capital as we embark on this dynamic next phase," said Chris St. Clair, CEO of TRUNO. "This recapitalization not only strengthens our financial foundation but also brings invaluable resources to drive innovation, expand our market reach, and deliver an even greater impact for our stakeholders and customers. The new $40 million credit facility from Huntington Bank empowers us to seize emerging opportunities with agility and confidence."

Chad Smith, Chief Operating Officer of TRUNO, emphasized the potential this investment will have on both the company and its customers.

"Over the course of nearly a decade, I have served alongside our team as TRUNO provided solutions for retail technology needs across the nation," said Chad Smith, TRUNO COO. "There is always an opportunity to raise the bar, especially in the ever-changing landscape of technology.

This alignment provides for just that – a fresh take on what is possible and what is yet to be achieved."

TRUNO's headquarters will remain in Lubbock, Texas, and the company will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, led by CEO Chris St. Clair.

About Masked Rider Capital:

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, Masked Rider Capital is an innovative private investment firm proudly serving West Texas. The firm strategically invests in entities with the potential to effect positive change in the community and beyond. MRC aims to provide a path to growth for individuals and companies with the vision and fortitude to achieve success. Visit www.maskedrider.com to learn more about the firm's initiatives.

About TRUNO:

TRUNO is a national leader in integrated retail technology solutions. With over 45 years of experience and innovation, 13,000+ customer sites, unmatched customer service, and a best-in-class product portfolio, TRUNO provides secure, stable and integrated technology solutions empowering businesses of any size to succeed in an ever-changing, competitive environment. TRUNO's expertly vetted product portfolio includes solutions in point-of-sale, margin management, productivity, digital commerce, and risk management. With complete integration into sales data and operations, TRUNO delivers end-to-end technology solutions that can be crafted to meet the unique needs of each retailer. For more information, visit truno.com.

SOURCE TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions