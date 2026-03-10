TRUNO Becomes First Certified Partner to Sell and Deliver Toshiba's ELERA®, Expanding Access to AI-Driven Retail Innovation

As the first certified partner, TRUNO brings Toshiba's ELERA® AI-powered POS intelligence to retailers seeking smarter, more resilient store operations

LUBBOCK, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions announces that it is the first certified partner authorized to sell and deliver the ELERA® Commerce Platform by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, marking a significant milestone in expanding ELERA®'s reach to new retail segments and customers across North America.

Through this expanded partnership with Toshiba, TRUNO will help retailers adopt ELERA® to modernize operations, improve customer engagement, and drive long-term profitability. As a Toshiba Diamond Partner, TRUNO can now directly deliver ELERA® to retailers seeking a modern, AI-first commerce architecture without the disruption of traditional rip-and-replace strategies.

"Toshiba's certification with TRUNO represents an important step in accelerating the future of retail," said Crystal Harrison, Vice President, Channel & Pre-Sales Solution Architects at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "By certifying TRUNO to sell and implement ELERA®, we're combining Toshiba's AI-driven retail platform with TRUNO's deep industry expertise to help retailers modernize operations faster, simplify store technology, and unlock greater value from their investments."

The ELERA® Commerce Platform is the first unified commerce architecture built specifically for cross-channel retailers. Unlike traditional monolithic systems, ELERA® empowers retailers of all sizes to create a technology stack tailored to their specific business needs, supporting continuous innovation through an agile, scalable platform that leads to frictionless commerce.

"At TRUNO, we take our role in navigating customers through the ever-changing world of retail technology seriously," said Chris St. Clair, CEO of TRUNO. "That's why we work with the most respected brands in the industry, and Toshiba is a partner who helps us equip retailers with the right tools for the job. ELERA® gives our customers the flexibility to innovate without disruption, and we're proud to be the first partner certified to deliver it."

As retailers balance efficiency, resilience, and customer experience, the ability to innovate without disruption has never been more critical. By unifying digital and physical retail environments, ELERA® ensures a consistent, high-quality experience across all touchpoints and channels. With TRUNO certified to deliver ELERA®, retailers gain access to a unified commerce architecture built for real-world execution and continuous innovation.

About TRUNO Retail Technology Solutions:

TRUNO is the national leader in integrated retail technology solutions. With over 45 years of experience and innovation, 13,000+ customer sites, unmatched customer service, and a best-in-class product portfolio, TRUNO provides secure, stable and integrated technology solutions empowering businesses of any size to succeed in an ever-changing, competitive environment.



TRUNO's expertly vetted product portfolio includes solutions in point of sale, margin management, productivity, digital commerce, and risk management. With complete integration into sales data and operations, TRUNO delivers end-to-end technology solutions that can be crafted to meet the unique needs of each retailer.

For more information, visit truno.com

LinkedIn – Facebook – X/Twitter

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs.

Visit commerce.toshiba.com

LinkedIn - YouTube - Facebook - Instagram: @toshibacommerce

X/Twitter: @ToshibaCommerce

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

