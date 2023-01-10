Trusaic Achieves Workday Certified Integration For State ACA Compliance

Integration helps customers stay compliant with Affordable Care Act requirements in the states where they operate.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic, a Workday Access Level software partner, announced that the company has achieved Workday Certified Solution Partner status. Trusaic provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday's Human Capital Management (HCM) with Trusaic's Affordable Care Act (ACA) State Filing solution.

Workday HCM is a single, cloud-based system that enables organizations to adapt to the changing world of HR. From compensation and payroll to shift scheduling, time tracking, benefits, and more, Workday HCM delivers unified workforce management.

With this certified integration, joint customers can stay on top of ACA compliance requirements for the states they operate in and ensure timely, accurate filing with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). An increasing number of states have mandated state ACA reporting requirements in addition to the federal reporting filing requirement under the ACA's Employer Mandate. With the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act zeroing out the federal Individual Mandate penalty as of 2019, it is anticipated that more states will follow with their own individual mandates.

Key capabilities of Trusaic's ACA State Filing solution include:

Safe and smooth 1094/1095 data transmission

1094/1095 data handling and validations

Employee reporting eligibility determination

E-File with the state

Filing status transmission

Benefits to employers include:

One-on-one support from Trusaic

Meet state ACA filing deadlines

Comply with complex state specific ACA reporting requirements

Avoid/minimize penalty risk

Ensure ACA compliance

Reduce ACA compliance burden on internal staff

"By using Trusaic's fast implementation and seamless integration with Workday HCM, employers can track, prepare, furnish, file, report, and defend their ACA compliance," said Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "Our solution minimizes IRS penalty risk. In the event of an IRS or state audit, we are also here to guide companies with expert counsel."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

About Trusaic

Trusaic is a leading workplace equity technology company that focuses on advancing social good in the workplace by solving HR's most complex challenges across people, data, and compliance. Our mission is to create a better working world by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

Contact:

Matt Gotchy

213-814-5760

[email protected]

SOURCE Trusaic