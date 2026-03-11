Trusaic and gradar Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Enterprises Build Transparent, Defensible Pay Programs Amid Global Pay Transparency Regulations

The strategic partnership combines advanced pay equity analytics, expert consulting, and rigorous job architecture to help global organizations meet evolving regulatory requirements with confidence

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic, the global leader in pay equity and EU Pay Transparency Directive compliance software, today announced a strategic partnership with gradar, a leading job evaluation and compensation platform, to help enterprises build transparent, defensible pay programs that stand up to increasing global regulatory scrutiny.

gradar

As governments worldwide introduce new pay transparency and pay equity regulations, global employers face growing pressure to define work of equal value, analyze pay outcomes, and produce defensible reporting across jurisdictions. The most pressing compliance obligation for employers is the EU Pay Transparency Directive, which takes effect in June 2026. The Directive applies to any organizations with EU-based employees, regardless of where the company is headquartered, significantly raising the stakes for multinational employers.

"Trusaic and gradar are uniting to bridge the gap between complex global compensation data and true pay equity," said Robert Sheen, founder and CEO of Trusaic. "By combining Trusaic's deep expertise in navigating international transparency mandates with gradar's leading analytical job evaluation engine, we provide a seamless path to pay transparency compliance for global enterprises."

Global organizations are increasingly challenged by disconnected systems for job architecture, compensation analysis, and compliance reporting. Without a consistent framework for defining work of equal value, employers risk misalignment between job structures and pay equity analytics — creating vulnerability when regulators request detailed documentation.

gradar objectively defines the "value of work" through its factor-based grading, and Trusaic's PayParity® platform identifies and remediates systemic bias across global workforces. Together, we transform fragmented HR data into a legally defensible, unified ecosystem for fair pay. The combined offering enables organizations to:

Define work of equal value using a rigorous, defensible methodology

Conduct statistically robust pay equity analyses across regions

Align job architecture with regulatory reporting requirements

Prepare for EU Pay Transparency Directive and other emerging global regulations

Access ongoing expert consultation to navigate complex, evolving compliance frameworks

gradar is used by more than 500 organizations worldwide and provides accessible, affordable job evaluation tools that support clear job architecture and transparent pay structures. Built to meet the requirements of the EU Pay Transparency Directive, gradar helps organizations establish the structural foundation necessary for explainable and defensible compensation decisions.

"Our partnership with Trusaic brings together two complementary strengths: gradar's rigorous, defensible job architecture and Trusaic's market-leading pay equity analytics," said Philipp Schuch, founder and CEO of gradar. "By integrating high-quality job evaluation data directly into Trusaic's platform, we enable organizations to move from compliance requirements to sustainable, transparent pay practices. This collaboration allows our joint customers to make fair, data-driven compensation decisions with confidence across regions and regulatory frameworks."

Together, Trusaic and gradar empower enterprises to move beyond checkbox compliance and toward sustainable pay governance. By aligning structured job evaluation with advanced analytics and expert advisory support, organizations gain a clear and scalable path to achieving pay equity while maintaining regulatory confidence.

Learn more about Trusaic's partnerships at https://trusaic.com/partners/

About Trusaic ‍

Trusaic is the world's most trusted software for pay equity and EU Pay Transparency Directive compliance. Our AI-powered software solutions guide global enterprises toward precise, compliant pay decisions at scale to achieve pay equity for their global workforces. Our pay equity suite of products is augmented by Trusaic AI agents that simplify complex pay equity and transparency reporting tasks with precision. Organizations that partner with Trusaic turn every pay decision into progress.

For more information about Trusaic, visit www.trusaic.com.

About gradar

gradar is an accessible, affordable job evaluation and compensation platform that helps organisations build clear job architectures as the foundation for fair, transparent pay. Used by more than 500 organisations worldwide, gradar combines analytical, point-factor-based job evaluation with compensation analysis and pay transparency features to support explainable, defensible pay decisions. Built for the requirements of the EU Pay Transparency Directive, gradar enables organisations to define work of equal value, analyse pay outcomes and manage rewards with confidence.

For more information about gradar, visit https://www.gradar.com/en-us.

