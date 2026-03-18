Trusaic Expands Presence in European Market with Ireland Hires

Creates Dedicated EU-Based Support Team for Pay Transparency Directive

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic, the global leader in pay equity software, today announced the expansion of its European operations with key hires in Ireland, bringing dedicated local support to its growing base of European clients and strengthening its ability to address rising demand for EU Pay Transparency Directive (EUPTD) compliance support. The expansion reinforces Trusaic's commitment to helping U.S. multinationals and organizations across Europe prepare for and comply with the landmark regulation. The EUPTD, designed to combat pay discrimination and address persistent gender pay inequities across the EU, takes effect on June 7, 2026.

Trusaic's European expansion establishes a dedicated EU-based advisory and implementation team focused on supporting employers with workers in the EU with the complex, jurisdiction-specific requirements of the EUPTD. The move, combined with its recent partnership with EU-based job evaluation and compensation platform gradar reflects the importance of Trusaic's growing European customer base and the company's active role in assisting organizations with pay transparency readiness. With the EUPTD introducing new reporting, disclosure, and remediation requirements, Trusaic's expanded European presence will:

provide in-market regulatory and pay equity expertise;





expand consulting and advisory capacity for EU employers;





and strengthen ongoing support as Member States finalize transpositions.

Trusaic recently released research that revealed fewer than 1 in 5 organizations are ready to meet the requirements of the EUPTD based on their current pay equity practices.

"The EUPTD marks an unprecedented shift in compliance for employers. The scope of the directive is massive and the consequences of falling short are consequential both financially and reputationally," says Robert Sheen, CEO and Founder of Trusaic. "Many organizations still have serious work to do in order to meet the compliance deadline. We are here to make sure our European clients navigate these changes with clarity and confidence."

Trusaic also announces the appointment of Aisling Quirke, who joins the company's expert advisory team, and will serve as a Global Pay Transparency Adviser in Europe. Quirke comes to Trusaic from Aon, a global professional services firm headquartered in London, where she advised multinational organizations on compensation benchmarking and complex transformation initiatives. Quirke's experience at Aon is significant: Aon has integrated Trusaic's pay equity technology into its human capital management services to help employers ensure their pay practices remain fair, compliant, and transparent across global operations. Trusaic has also filled several other key roles in Europe and continues to actively expand its team in the region.

Technology Addresses Key Requirements Including "Right to Information" Component

Trusaic offers a comprehensive technology solution for EUPTD compliance through an enterprise-ready platform that:

analyzes total rewards data, including compensation and benefits in kind;





identifies inequities and determines whether adjusted gender pay gaps exceed the 5% threshold that triggers a Joint Pay Assessment;





recommends the most cost-effective remediation strategies to close all unjustified pay gaps;





and ensures equitable pay at the point of hire to prevent future unjustified pay gaps.

The company's PayParity® platform enables companies to comply with Article 7 requirements and efficiently manage Right to Information requests (which give current workers significant new rights to access information about their individual pay level and the average pay levels broken down by sex, for workers performing the same work or work of equal value) at scale.

Because RTI applies to all employers, Trusaic has seen increased demand for support around this requirement particularly.

"Right to Information requests can create an extreme operational and administrative burden for employers," says Sheen. "The sheer scale of handling a high volume of complex, on-demand pay data requests, combined with the inherent risks of doing so, will be a major challenge and disruption for HR, legal, and compensation teams who haven't taken the necessary actions to prepare."

About Trusaic

Trusaic is the world's most trusted software for pay equity and EU Pay Transparency Directive compliance. Our pay equity software solutions guide global enterprises toward precise, compliant pay decisions at scale to achieve pay equity for their global workforces. Our pay equity suite of products is augmented by Trusaic AI agents that simplify complex pay equity and transparency reporting tasks with precision. Organizations that partner with Trusaic turn every pay decision into progress. For more information about Trusaic, visit https://trusaic.com/.

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Brett Christie

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SOURCE Trusaic