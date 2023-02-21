Trusaic Champions Fair Pay For All In New Ad Campaign Featuring Megan Rapinoe

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic , a workplace equity technology firm, launches a new broadcast advertising campaign challenging employers to achieve pay equity for all. The aspirational 60-second spot entitled "Lead the Way in Fair Pay" stars Olympian and soccer icon Megan Rapinoe and reveals a world made possible through the company's PayParity software solution. Rapinoe joined Trusaic in 2022 as its first Chief Equality Officer.

The new spot invites viewers to imagine a working world where everyone is paid fairly. Rapinoe, who famously led the fight to secure equal pay for the U.S. National Women's Soccer Team, asks the audience to consider what the world might be like if her important victory around women's soccer didn't end there: What if pay equity was achieved across all industries? What if it extended not just to women but to all who are unfairly impacted due to their age, their sexual orientation, their religious beliefs?

"Employers collectively hold the key to closing the wage gap and ensuring pay equity," says Matt Gotchy, executive vice president of marketing and partnerships for Trusaic. "We wanted to demonstrate in a memorable way that we're far from having arrived at that goal – but that this is a problem with a solution. Success isn't limited to the biggest stage in sports. With PayParity, employers of all kinds can, like Megan Rapinoe, move the ball forward."

PayParity from Trusaic is a pay equity software solution that performs pay equity audits, continuously monitors fair pay, and prevents new pay inequities from being created. PayParity enables organizations to identify, monitor, and eliminate pay disparities at the intersections of gender, race/ethnicity, age, and disability, and comply with evolving U.S. and international pay equity regulations.

The "Lead the Way in Fair Pay" campaign encompasses a diverse range of platforms including YouTube, programmatic, paid social, and digital content/video, with an impactful launch on top networks like LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Bloomberg.

At Trusaic , we believe the workplace should work for everyone. We are a workplace equity technology company committed to advancing social good by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare. With data-driven, people-centered solutions designed to solve HR's most complex workforce challenges, our mission is to create a better working world.

