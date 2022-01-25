Trusaic Joins UKG Connect Technology Partner Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic, a leading regulatory compliance software company specializing in advanced pay equity analytics, has joined the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program, a collaborative ecosystem of solution providers working with UKG to deliver integrations and innovations that provide a simplified technology experience for employees. UKG is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

Trusaic's comprehensive pay equity, diversity and inclusion platform – PayParity – helps organizations create a more equitable workforce through powerful data analytics and tracking for ongoing monitoring. PayParity analyzes total compensation, enabling organizations to address pay disparities at the intersections of gender, race/ethnicity, age, disability, and more. The all-in-one solution reduces organizational risk and creates a proactive approach for achieving critical DEI goals.

With this technology collaboration, organizations that already utilize Trusaic and UKG Pro can experience a fast integration process with same-day setup and quicker, more accurate, ongoing data retrieval. This helps organizations track progress towards DEI goals in real-time and with greater efficiency.

"We look forward to a successful collaboration with UKG, a partner that shares our deep commitment to providing solutions that create fairer, more meaningful work environments," said Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "Our technology partnership with UKG will enable more organizations to advance their DEI efforts and make their workplaces safer and more welcoming, representative and participatory. We're delighted to work alongside a company that is visible and vocal in their support of the fight for pay equity."

UKG Pro is a powerful global HCM solution for large and medium-sized enterprises to manage every aspect of the employee life-work journey, from recruiting, payroll, and talent management, to AI-powered sentiment analysis, HR service delivery, and industry-leading workforce management.

UKG also recently launched the multi-million dollar "Close the Gap" pay equity campaign, which includes contributing 18 cents—the current gender wage gap—for every single employee paid each year via a UKG payroll solution (more than 15 million people per year), as well philanthropic support, sponsoring pay equity research with Harvard Business Review Analytics Services, and educational resources.

"At UKG, we build lifelong partnerships with our customers so they can create connected and meaningful experiences for their employees," said Mike May, senior director, UKG Connect Technology Partner Program, UKG. "By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, we're able to solve critical business problems in novel ways. This empowers our customers with more opportunities to improve the employee experience, achieve new operational efficiencies, and extend the value of their UKG investment."

Employees, potential employees, and investors are increasingly evaluating companies based on their commitment to DEI initiatives, like pay equity. Companies that lag behind their competitors in establishing equal pay may find it challenging to attract and keep top talent. With Trusaic's PayParity solution, organizations receive:

Pay equity analytics software for compensation auditing

Equal Pay Estimator, which helps prevent pay inequities from occurring in the first place

Powerful DEI tracking to routinely measure goal performance

Assistance with U.S. and international government filings that supports ESG reporting best practices

Maintenance of attorney-client privilege

Designated DEI expert partner to support organizations in understanding their results

Assistance in developing remediation strategies and communications to key stakeholders

Trusaic is a regulatory compliance software company that focuses on advancing social good in the workplace and solving HR's most complex challenges across people, data, and analytics. Its mission is to create a better working world by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare.

