Workplace equity technology leader will be honored at global celebration on February 16th

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace equity technology company Trusaic was named one of Real Leaders® 300 Top Impact Companies award winners from around the world. A social good company, Trusaic was recognized in the Technology category.

The 2023 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, including companies such as: Advantage Capital, FuelCell Energy, and Outsource Access as well as Patagonia, Danone, and Allbirds. See Impact Awards Ranking.

Trusaic Recognized as One of Real Leaders®️ 300 Top Impact Companies List of 2023

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Real Leaders among other values-aligned companies," says Robert Sheen, founder and CEO of Trusaic. "Our long-term focus on delivering game-changing solutions that enable employers to effect positive change in the workplace has played a significant role in our achieving this award."

A virtual ceremony will be held on February 16, 2023 to honor the winners and will feature several high-profile keynote speakers.

"This is our fifth annual ranking and the number of award winners has tripled. It's encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses all over the world," says Mark Van Ness, founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

About Trusaic

At Trusaic, we believe the workplace should work for everyone. We are a workplace equity technology company committed to advancing social good by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare. With data-driven, people-centered solutions designed to solve HR's most complex workforce challenges, our mission is to create a better working world.

