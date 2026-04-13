Truss Financial Group Secures Top 2026 Scotsman Guide Non-QM Rankings

National rankings reflect the firm's operational scale in Non-QM, investor, and self-employed borrower lending.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truss Financial Group today announced top national placements in the prestigious 2026 Scotsman Guide rankings. Based on independently audited 2025 production data, CEO Jeff Miller secured the #2 position for Top Non-QM Volume, #2 for Most Loans Closed, and #2 among Top Mortgage Brokers nationwide.

Truss Financial Group CEO Jeff Miller secures top placements in the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Originators rankings, including #2 nationally in Non-QM Volume and #2 in Most Loans Closed. The audited 2025 data validates Truss Financial Group's operational dominance in alternative lending for self-employed professionals and real estate investors

While the Scotsman Guide rankings recognize individual production, the results also reflect Truss Financial Group's broader strength in specialized mortgage lending. The firm has built its platform around borrowers whose income, assets, or property profiles often fall outside conventional agency guidelines, including self-employed professionals, business owners, and real estate investors.

Truss Financial Group offers a range of lending solutions designed for complex borrower scenarios, including Non-QM loans, DSCR investor loans, bank statement loans, asset depletion programs, bridge loans, and specialized home equity options like no-appraisal HELOC, No-Tax Return HELOC, HELOC for seniors, etc. This product depth has helped position the firm as a go-to resource for borrowers who need more flexible underwriting than traditional lenders typically provide.

"Securing top placements in the Scotsman Guide supports our mission," said Jeff Miller, CEO and Founder of Truss Financial Group. "Complex income needs flexible underwriting, and we focus on efficient capital and reliable options for entrepreneurs & investors."

According to Scotsman Guide data, Truss Financial Group successfully processed 569 alternative loans totaling $325.9 million in Non-QM volume alone, and achieved $474.1 million in total production across 1,351 individual closings. The complete industry rankings can be viewed via the official Scotsman Guide 2026 Top Originators publication.

The firm's high Non-QM volume and consistent production reflect growing trust among self-employed borrowers, investors, and business owners seeking flexible financing. As more borrowers move beyond traditional income models, Truss Financial Group continues to meet this demand with practical lending solutions. This momentum not only reinforces the company's position in the Non-QM space but also signals a promising future, with Truss Financial Group well-placed to support the evolving needs of self-employed borrowers nationwide.

About Truss Financial Group

Founded in 2006, Truss Financial Group is a premier mortgage lending institution headquartered in Ladera Ranch, California. The firm specializes in innovative financing solutions for self-employed individuals, business owners, and real estate investors. Transitioning away from highly commoditized agency lending, Truss leverages deep industry expertise to provide alternative lending products, bridge loans, and specialized equity access solutions designed for complex income profiles. Truss Financial Group is a licensed firm; for regulatory details and state licensing information, visit https://trussfinancialgroup.com/state-licensing.

Contact:

Jason Nichols

CMO | Partner

Truss Financial Group

888-878-7715

[email protected]

SOURCE Truss Financial Group