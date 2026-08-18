Truss Financial Group Ranks No. 1627 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List as Non-QM and Second-Lien HELOC Demand Surges

Rapid 214% three-year revenue growth reflects skyrocketing demand from real estate investors and self-employed homeowners tapping record equity without refinancing low primary mortgages.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truss Financial Group (TFG), a mortgage brokerage specializing in home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), DSCR investor loans, and flexible home financing, today announced its ranking of No. 1627 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Truss Financial Group ranks No. 1627 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, delivering 214% 3-year revenue growth by specializing in Non-QM second liens and DSCR HELOCs for investors and self-employed homeowners.

Achieving a 214 percent revenue expansion over a three-year period, the firm's growth highlights market demand for second-lien liquidity solutions that allow property owners to unlock home equity while preserving their existing low-rate primary mortgages. If you are a borrower or real estate investor wanting to check if Truss Financial Group operates in your state, you can view state licensing details and loan options at Truss FInancial Group State Licensing.

The company's expansion addresses a structural bottleneck in the U.S. housing market: an environment where over $11 trillion in accessible home equity remains locked due to elevated primary mortgage replacement rates. While traditional commercial banks tightened debt-to-income guidelines and scaled back HELOC availability, Truss Financial Group expanded its second-lien portfolio. Key growth drivers include the firm's Debt-Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) HELOC, allowing real estate investors to leverage rental property equity based on property cash flow rather than personal tax returns and its standalone No-Tax-Return HELOCs designed for self-employed entrepreneurs.

"Traditional mortgage models failed to adapt when interest rates shifted, leaving equity-rich homeowners and real estate investors with limited options to access liquidity," said Jeff Miller, CEO and Founder of Truss Financial Group. "Our ranking on the Inc. 5000 list validates that our non-QM second-lien products are solving real financing challenges. By removing friction between earned equity and working capital, we enable investors to expand portfolios and business owners to fund operations without sacrificing their sub-4% primary mortgage rates."

To explore specialized home equity options or evaluate property eligibility, visit Truss Financial Group DSCR HELOCs for Investors and Truss Financial Group HELOC Rates.

About the Inc. 5000 List

First published in 1982, the Inc. 5000 ranks independent U.S. private companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. All qualifying revenue figures are verified through certified third-party financial documentation. Complete rankings can be found at Inc.com.

About Truss Financial Group

Founded in 2006, Truss Financial Group is a premier mortgage lending institution headquartered in Ladera Ranch, California. The firm specializes in innovative financing solutions for self-employed individuals, business owners, and real estate investors. Transitioning away from highly commoditized agency lending, Truss leverages deep industry expertise to provide alternative lending products, bridge loans, and specialized equity access solutions designed for complex income profiles. Truss Financial Group is a licensed firm; for regulatory details and state licensing information, visit https://trussfinancialgroup.com/state-licensing

Contact: Jason Nichols

CMO | Partner

Truss Financial Group

Email: [email protected] | Call: 888-878-7715

SOURCE Truss Financial Group