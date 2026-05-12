TrussPoint Expands Midwest Footprint with Acquisition of Runyon & Sons Roofing

MENTOR, Ohio, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrussPoint Roofing & Exterior Renovations ("TrussPoint"), a growth-oriented investment platform focused on residential home exterior services and backed by Soundcore Capital Partners ("Soundcore"), today announced its acquisition of Runyon & Sons Roofing, a highly respected residential roofing company serving homeowners and multi-family and commercial customers throughout Northeast Ohio.

Based in Mentor, Ohio, Runyon & Sons Roofing has built a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship, reliability, and customer-first service. The company is well known throughout the greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio markets for its commitment to doing the job right and standing behind its work.

Runyon & Sons Roofing specializes in residential roofing services, supported by an experienced team with deep local market knowledge and longstanding relationships with homeowners and industry partners.

"Runyon & Sons Roofing is a trusted name in the Northeast Ohio market, with a reputation built on integrity, quality, and consistency," said Chad Colony, Chief Executive Officer of TrussPoint. "Todd and his team have created a strong business with a customer-first culture that aligns perfectly with TrussPoint's mission. We are excited to welcome Runyon & Sons Roofing to the TrussPoint family and to support its next phase of growth."

"We are proud of what we've built at Runyon & Sons Roofing and excited about the future," said Todd Runyon, President of Runyon & Sons Roofing. "Partnering with TrussPoint allows us to maintain our local identity and values while gaining access to additional resources, expertise, and support to better serve our customers and our team."

About TrussPoint

TrussPoint was created in 2025 as a platform in the residential roofing and exterior services sector. Today, TrussPoint supports a growing portfolio of leading regional brands, including Ridge Top Exteriors, Mario's Roofing, Eaton Roofing & Exteriors, and Runyon & Sons Roofing. TrussPoint is focused on high-growth, retail-centered, vendor-managed repair and maintenance roofing and exterior services companies. For more information, please visit www.TrussPt.com.

About Soundcore

Soundcore was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm specializing in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle market across the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed more than 114 acquisitions across 14 platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

Partnership Inquiries:

Chad Colony

Chief Executive Officer, TrussPoint

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Olt

[email protected]

(212) 812-1432

SOURCE TrussPoint Roofing & Exterior Renovations