Trusstor Launches Digital Last Planner to Monitor the Progress of On-Site Construction Projects With Ease

News provided by

Trusstor

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusstor, a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities, has launched a plug and play digital Last Planner project management tool to optimize production processes and ensure timely project completion. 

Based on the Lean Construction Institute's Last Planner System (LPS), Trusstor's digital Last Planner helps drive digital transformation in construction project management while offering ease-of-use, speed, progress visibility and improved collaboration efficiencies.

Trusstor's intuitive digital Last Planner uses predefined activities, templates, workflows and activity sequences based on standard construction project management best practice. Users simply select the sequence and timing of activities, before Trusstor's templates do the heavy lifting by automatically configuring the workplan. Precise and measurable insights are then delivered on the real-time progression of the workplan, enabling resources and activities to be modified to maintain the project's critical path.

Trusstor's digital Last Planner's usability, and sophisticated UX enables users to input progress changes, for example, marking an activity complete, via a widget, mobile device or desktop. The workplan then instantly syncs. Batch editing capabilities are also available, where users can select several activity cells at once to instantly update their status.

"Trusstor takes the standard Last Planner approach used in the industry for the weekly planning of construction sites and digitizes it," says Omri Sorek, co-founder and CEO of Trusstor. "At Trusstor we know how buildings are built, so we can give general contractors a framework tool to work from and it's gonna save them a lot of time, compared to Excel or white board templates that were not developed specifically for the construction sector."

The digital Last Planner is part of the full Trusstor solution and updates automatically using data sent from Trusstor's IoT tags. However, it can also work as a standalone solution, with users manually updating activity progress. 

The solution easily integrates with other digital platforms, and future updates will include a "smart planning" feature, enabling the workplan to automatically update based on the pace of the project.

About Trusstor

Trusstor is a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities to enable one single source of truth of how a build site is, and should be, performing.

Media contact:
Roni Dagan
[email protected]

SOURCE Trusstor

Also from this source

Trusstor Launches Executive Dashboard, Giving General Construction Senior Managers an Instant, Real-Time Overview of the Performance of Multiple Projects

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.