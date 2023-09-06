Trusstor Launches Digital Last Planner to Monitor the Progress of On-Site Construction Projects With Ease

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusstor, a construction operations platform bringing together a zero-intrusion IoT solution with advanced oversight, reporting and analysis capabilities, has launched a plug and play digital Last Planner project management tool to optimize production processes and ensure timely project completion.

Based on the Lean Construction Institute's Last Planner System (LPS), Trusstor's digital Last Planner helps drive digital transformation in construction project management while offering ease-of-use, speed, progress visibility and improved collaboration efficiencies.

Trusstor's intuitive digital Last Planner uses predefined activities, templates, workflows and activity sequences based on standard construction project management best practice. Users simply select the sequence and timing of activities, before Trusstor's templates do the heavy lifting by automatically configuring the workplan. Precise and measurable insights are then delivered on the real-time progression of the workplan, enabling resources and activities to be modified to maintain the project's critical path.

Trusstor's digital Last Planner's usability, and sophisticated UX enables users to input progress changes, for example, marking an activity complete, via a widget, mobile device or desktop. The workplan then instantly syncs. Batch editing capabilities are also available, where users can select several activity cells at once to instantly update their status.

"Trusstor takes the standard Last Planner approach used in the industry for the weekly planning of construction sites and digitizes it," says Omri Sorek, co-founder and CEO of Trusstor. "At Trusstor we know how buildings are built, so we can give general contractors a framework tool to work from and it's gonna save them a lot of time, compared to Excel or white board templates that were not developed specifically for the construction sector."

The digital Last Planner is part of the full Trusstor solution and updates automatically using data sent from Trusstor's IoT tags. However, it can also work as a standalone solution, with users manually updating activity progress.

The solution easily integrates with other digital platforms, and future updates will include a "smart planning" feature, enabling the workplan to automatically update based on the pace of the project.

