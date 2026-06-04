Trust & Will Launches Nonprofit Featureship Program, Giving Mission-Driven Organizations a Scalable Way to Reach Donors at the Moment They Are Planning Their Legacy

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, and Susan G. Komen Join as Featured Organizations of the New Program

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will, the leader in online estate planning, today announced the launch of its Featured Nonprofit Program, a new offering that gives mission-driven organizations a scalable, high-intent channel to reach donors at the exact moment they are planning their legacy. Some of the country's most trusted nonprofits are among the first cohort to be featured, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, Doctors Without Borders, and Susan G. Komen.

Trust & Will Launches Nonprofit Featureship Program. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, and Susan G. Komen Join as Featured Organizations of the New Program.

This strategic collaboration is a natural fit. Trust & Will's estate plan packages include Healthcare Directives, Powers of Attorney, and HIPAA Authorizations; documents that are especially critical for families navigating a recent diagnosis, preparing for an upcoming operation, or facing other health-related life events. Many Trust & Will users are philanthropic by nature, and some may have personally benefited from the support of organizations like these. They understand firsthand the value of having an estate plan in place, and Trust & Will makes it simple to act on both.

The program is live now for all Trust & Will customers, including those referred through the platform's network of 26,000+ financial advisors and 145+ institutional partners, including AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual, giving the featured nonprofit organizations immediate, high-intent visibility at scale.

The results since launching the program on April 1 have been immediate. In just the first two weeks, Trust & Will users have already committed an estimated $2.5 million in future charitable gift value. That momentum builds on a significant platform milestone: Trust & Will has now facilitated more than $4 billion in total estimated bequest value across all nonprofit causes on its platform, with the median bequest growing 50% from $10,000 all-time to $15,000 in 2025 alone, a signal that legacy giving is becoming more intentional and more impactful over time.

Trust & Will also has other tools available for nonprofits, including a free dashboard for organizations to view gifts left to them through the platform. Since Trust & Will launched this partnership program for nonprofits in November 2025, 127 organizations have joined. Nonprofits love the free access to real-time bequest alerts as well as other donor engagement tools. The launch of this additional Featured Nonprofit Program marks a new chapter, one designed to give organizations of all sizes a differentiated, measurable way to reach planned giving donors, including many who are net new to their cause.

"Every day, people come to Trust & Will to protect the people and things they love most," said Cody Barbo, Co-Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "Giving them a simple way to include the causes they care about in that same plan is something we have always believed in. This is a big step toward making charitable giving a standard part of every estate plan in America."

"Estate planning is a way for people to care for their loved ones and the causes that matter most to them. By making it easier to include a charitable gift, more people can now help us sustain independent medical humanitarian action for years to come," said Casey Saunders, CFRE, CAP®, Co-Interim Chief Development Officer, Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières USA. "We're pleased to partner with Trust & Will in making that process more accessible."

"Making sure no one dies from breast cancer requires long-term, sustained investment in research, care and support, and planned giving plays a critical role in making that possible," says Trish Davis, CFRE, Vice President, Major Gifts & Planned Giving, Susan G. Komen. "Partnering with Trust & Will helps us meet people at a deeply meaningful moment — when they are thinking about the legacy they want to leave — and provides an opportunity for them to create lasting impact in the fight against this disease."

Trust & Will users who want to support an organization not among the featured nonprofits can also search the platform's full nonprofit directory to find and add any cause to their estate documents (schools, shelters, local and international causes). The experience is designed to be flexible, accessible, and personal, reflecting the full range of causes families care about.

This current cohort of featured nonprofits will enjoy their exclusive spotlight through the end of the year. Beginning in January 2027, Trust & Will plans to expand this offering to a broader set of nonprofits; including organizations across additional cause categories as well as local nonprofits surfaced based on where each customer resides.

Any nonprofit interested in being considered for the next cohort is encouraged to apply now or to reach out to learn more by visiting trustandwill.com/partnerships/nonprofit.

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions empower Americans to create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. As a certified B Corporation, our mission to help every family leave a meaningful legacy is embedded into our business model, ensuring estate planning is accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.

Trust & Will is advancing modern legacy planning with AI-driven innovation, helping families and professionals simplify complex decisions and accelerate collaborative workflows.

Our platform supports 26,000+ financial advisors and 145+ enterprise partners, including banks, financial institutions, attorneys, nonprofits, real estate agents, and technology platforms. Notable partners include AARP, Fifth Third Bank, UBS, USAA, LPL Financial, and Northwestern Mutual. With more than one million users and over $300 billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a strategic pillar of modern financial wellness.

Trust & Will has been consistently recognized for innovation and leadership. In 2026 alone, the company was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. Regionals: Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, and received the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Personal Finance Product of the Year. The company has also earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists, and was named a winner at the 2025 Wealth Management ("Wealthies") and ThinkAdvisor Luminaries awards, and recognized as a "Rising Star in Estate Planning" in the 2025 Kitces Research on Advisor Technology report. Learn more at trustandwill.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate in the U.S. from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières USA

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) translates to 'doctors without borders'. We provide medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare. Our teams are made up of tens of thousands of professionals working in health and medical care, logistics, administration, communications, skilled trades – all bound together by our charter and serving people in need. Our actions are guided by medical ethics and the principles of impartiality, independence, and neutrality. We are a non-profit, self-governed, member-based organization.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

SOURCE Trust & Will