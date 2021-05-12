Trust & Will Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces Of 2021
Annual Award Recognizes the Estate Planning Brand's Supportive Company Culture and Family-First Work Environment
May 12, 2021, 07:15 ET
SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will, a modern approach to digital estate planning, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces of 2021. The annual list results from a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Headquartered in San Diego, Trust & Will is the easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. The startup implemented a remote-first policy for employees in March 2020 that is still active today. Despite the pandemic, Trust & Will doubled its headcount in the past year and now has more than 40 full-time employees across the nation.
In addition to being named to the coveted list of Best Workplaces, Trust & Will won in several additional categories, including 'Micro: Employee size 10-49' and 'On the Rise: 0-4 years in business.'
"I couldn't be more proud of the incredible company culture that we've built at Trust & Will," said Cody Barbo, Founder, and CEO of Trust & Will. "I believe that our company's purpose of helping families plan for the future is what ultimately leads our team members and the five-star experiences that we've earned. We provide products and education that help real people in real life and positively impact generations to come. It's incredibly fulfilling and is a legacy that our team members can feel truly proud of."
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking. Trust & Will scored 97.15 out of 100.
See the full list of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces at https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces.
ABOUT TRUST & WILL
Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 200,000 members successfully plan their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is on a mission to provide families a better way to plan for the future. We make estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible for everyone by providing a secure way to set up your plan online in minutes. We've modernized estate planning with a design-first approach, layered on top of incredible customer support to help people throughout the process. In response to COVID-19, Trust & Will launched the Frontline Heroes Initiative, which has provided more than 11,000 free estate plans to healthcare professionals and teachers. To learn more, visit https://trustandwill.com.
SOURCE Trust & Will
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article