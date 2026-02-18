Trust AI Unveils Isaac PracticeOS, the First Practice Management System That Thinks

Isaac PracticeOS replaces the 10 tools your practice has outgrown with one AI-powered system that prepares claims, plans treatments, fills the schedule, and runs the business. Starting at $299 a month.

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust AI today unveiled Isaac PracticeOS, the first practice management system built entirely on artificial intelligence. The product launches tomorrow at the 2026 Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting.

Isaac PracticeOS: The first AI-native patient management system.

Isaac PracticeOS is designed around a simple premise: a dental practice management system should not just store data. It should understand the practice and work for it. When a treatment plan is created, Isaac prepares the insurance claim, with the correct codes, verified coverage, and a clinical narrative written to get approved. When a patient cancels, Isaac finds the right replacement from the waitlist and reaches out before the chair goes empty. When the doctor wants to know if production is on pace for the month, they ask in plain English and get an answer in seconds. When a patient calls after hours, the platform's AI receptionist responds intelligently based on their appointment history, balance, and insurance status. This is not a practice running on disconnected software. This is a practice powered by an AI that understands clinical data, operational data, and financial data as one connected picture.

At its foundation, Isaac PracticeOS is powered by Isaac OneHealth, the most powerful healthcare AI model in the world and is one of only two AIs in history to score a perfect 100% on the USMLE medical boards. That clinical intelligence is available free to every dentist today and powers every module in PracticeOS, from treatment planning informed by specialist-level knowledge to insurance narratives built to get approved. The result is a practice management system that does not only organize information. It does not merely store your data. It understands it and puts it to work.

"Every dentist I talk to tells me the same thing: they spend their day managing software instead of managing care," said Dr. Bernard Casse, CEO and Co-Founder of Trust AI. "They're paying for eight, nine, ten different tools, and none of them talk to each other. They're losing money to denied claims they didn't have time to prepare properly. They're losing patients to schedule gaps nobody saw coming. And the worst part is, most of them don't even know how much it's costing them because no single tool gives them the full picture. We built Isaac to be the one system that handles all of it, so the dentist can go back to being a dentist."

Isaac PracticeOS consolidates billing, clinical charting, imaging, treatment planning, insurance verification, scheduling, patient communications, e-prescribing, and practice analytics into a single platform. It replaces the patchwork of disconnected systems that most practices have assembled over the years, a stack that typically costs $1,500 to $2,000 per month combined. Thirteen integrated modules share the same data, the same AI, and the same patient record, so nothing falls through the cracks between systems. Plans start at $299 per month.

Trust AI was also co-founded by two clinicians who experienced the limitations of existing dental technology firsthand. That clinical perspective shaped every aspect of how the system was designed.

"I've practiced dentistry for years, and the technology we rely on has barely changed," said Dr. Divian Patel, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of Trust AI, a partner at San Ramon Dental Excellence. "As clinicians, we know what we need: a system that thinks the way we think. Isaac understands treatment sequences, insurance nuances, and patient history at a level that no traditional PMS has ever attempted. This is what dentists have been asking for. We just had to build it ourselves."

"AI is separating practices into two categories: those operating on memory and those operating on intelligence," said Dr. Shervin Molayem, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of Trust AI, a Los Angeles periodontist. "We frequently see dentists catch coverage gaps and surface clinical considerations that would otherwise be missed. That is intelligence embedded directly into the clinical workflow, improving with every use."

More than 8,000 dentists have joined the Trust AI platform, almost entirely through word of mouth. The company raised $6.5 million in the largest seed round for a dental technology startup. The majority of that funding came from dentists who use the product.

Live demonstrations of Isaac PracticeOS are available this week at CDS 2026 in Chicago (Booth 5023 - West Bldg, Hall F)

About Trust AI

Trust AI is a Silicon Valley company building the AI brain for the modern dental practice. Its flagship product, Isaac PracticeOS, is the first AI-native practice management system. Its clinical intelligence engine, Isaac OneHealth, is one of only two AIs in history to score a perfect 100% on the USMLE medical boards, and is available free to every dentist or practitioner on iPhone and Android. Over 8,000 dentists have joined the platform. Learn more at trustdentistry.ai.

SOURCE Trust AI