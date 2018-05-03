Trust Wallet Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

Trust Wallet is a secure mobile Ethereum wallet that supports Ethereum, ERC20, ERC223 and ERC721 tokens. Trust Wallet allows users to directly interact with decentralized apps (DApps) in a safe and secure manner by providing a fully security audited system to send, receive and store digital assets. Trust Wallet gives users complete control over their private keys, which are stored exclusively on the user's device.

The mobile-optimized version of OPSkins marketplace will now be accessible directly from the Trust Wallet DApp browser and items will be available for purchase using funds stored in the wallet. A variety of Crypto Collectibles™, also known as non-fungible tokens or NFTs, will be available for purchase through OPSkins using WAX Tokens or other cryptocurrencies. These NFTs will then be manageable through Trust Wallet.

"We are thrilled to partner with WAX and expand our Trust DApp Marketplace. The Crypto Collectible ecosystem is constantly evolving and more assets are created each day," said Viktor Radchenko, founder of Trust Wallet. "Having a well-established company like WAX joining us shows how much we are committed to our long term vision — making DApps more accessible and less intimidating for mobile users. With this partnership, we welcome all WAX and OPSkins users into the Trust community and promise to provide outstanding customer support to every new member."

"Blockchain-based collectibles burst onto the scene with CryptoKitties and have been growing in popularity ever since," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "As the popularity of these Crypto Collectibles grows, so does the need for a trustworthy infrastructure to manage them, which is where WAX, OPSkins and Trust Wallet come in. Allowing the OPSkins marketplace to be accessed directly from Trust Wallet is an exciting move for us and for the blockchain-based gaming community as a whole."

With the integration of OPSkins onto the Trust Wallet platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade Crypto Collectibles. The first NFT to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers, adds 200,000 new users each month and offers over five million items available for purchase using WAX. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About Trust Wallet

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and Crypto Collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

