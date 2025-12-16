Trust Your Gut--USANA's Probiotic Earns ConsumerLab.com Seal of Approval

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA (NYSE: USNA), the global leader in cellular nutrition, is proud to announce that its top-rated Probiotic supplement has earned the distinguished ConsumerLab.com Seal of Approval. This respected third-party certification recognizes products that meet the highest standards for purity, potency, and scientific accuracy.

Gut health continues to rise as one of today's most talked-about wellness priorities, with growing scientific evidence linking the microbiome to digestion, immunity, and overall well-being. USANA's Probiotic delivers a precisely balanced blend of beneficial bacteria formulated to support healthy digestion, nutrient absorption, and everyday wellness.*

"This certification is a powerful validation of the standards we hold ourselves to," said Brent Neidig, USANA Chief Commercial Officer. "We are dedicated to providing our Brand Partners and customers with premium, high-quality products they can trust. We're proud to offer a probiotic supplement that empowers individuals to take control of their gut health with confidence."

To earn the Seal of Approval, USANA's Probiotic supplement underwent comprehensive, independent testing for potency, purity, viability, and label accuracy. It was required to deliver its stated levels of live, active bacterial strains through expiration, and pass all contaminant testing—benchmarks that align with USANA's own uncompromising quality standards.

Small Pack, Big Impact: Inside USANA's Gut-Nourishing Probiotic

USANA's Probiotic provides a powerful, scientifically supported blend of beneficial bacteria in a convenient, travel-friendly stick pack—designed to fit into any lifestyle. Because when it comes to overall wellness, nurturing your gut microbiome is foundational for optimal health.

Inside USANA's Probiotic, you'll find:

Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG (LGG ® ) – One of the world's most researched probiotic strains, known for supporting healthy digestion, natural immune defenses, and a balanced microbiome.*

– One of the world's most researched probiotic strains, known for supporting healthy digestion, natural immune defenses, and a balanced microbiome.* Bifidobacterium BB-12 ® – A clinically studied strain that helps maintain digestive comfort, supports beneficial gut flora, and aids nutrient metabolism.*

– A clinically studied strain that helps maintain digestive comfort, supports beneficial gut flora, and aids nutrient metabolism.* Survivability and Stability Technology – USANA's advanced formulation helps ensure bacteria remain viable through manufacturing, storage, and digestion for reliable, effective support.*

ConsumerLab.com's approval reinforces USANA's reputation as a leader in scientific innovation and product quality. Through continuous investment in research, state-of-the-art manufacturing, and gold-standard testing protocols, USANA remains committed to delivering premium nutritional products that not only meet but exceed industry expectations.

Experience the power of premium microbiome support. Visit USANA.com to learn how USANA's award-winning products bring science and wellness together.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com .

