TruStage™ and SIGNiX Collaborate to Expand Digital Signature Options for all Clients

Financial institutions gain efficiencies in document content and digital signature functionality.

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruStage™ announced today a collaboration between its compliance solutions offering, which has more than four decades of experience with financial documentation and supports more than 5,400 financial institutions, and SIGNiX, a leading provider of digital signature solutions. This collaboration will modernize and enhance the signing experience for customers and members across the country through advanced digital signature capabilities.

The partnership between TruStage and SIGNiX brings clients a digital signing experience that supports next-generation identity verification, knowledge-based authentication, and embedded remote online notarization. As a result, financial institutions can offer their customers and members a streamlined digital signing process that is secure, with reduced risk, improved automation and improved customer experience.

SIGNiX's authentic digital signatures outperform basic electronic signatures thanks to patented technology that provides relying parties a superior experience through transparent and comprehensive evidence. SIGNIX-signed documents, certificates of completion and long-form audit trails are built to be independent of the vendor and promote data privacy-friendly retention policies. SIGNiX technology ensures all signatures are meticulously recorded on documents using robust industry standards not proprietary 'black boxes.'

"We value the commitment made by TruStage and the work of its compliance solutions team to deliver a more secure digital signature and online notarization experience," said Jay Jumper, CEO of SIGNiX. "This collaboration is all about working together to enhance the customer experience and equip financial institutions with the tools they need to achieve compliance and thrive in today's dynamic environment, aligning perfectly with our mission to bring security, velocity and durability to signed agreements."

Chris Appie, vice president, Compliance Solutions said, "Reducing friction and enhancing the user experience in account opening and lending transactions is pivotal for financial institutions in today's competitive landscape, especially in the fight to win customer loyalty over larger, well-known fintechs and retail companies. SIGNiX offers the services our clients, and their customers, need to seamlessly sign and notarize documents electronically, in the exact moment and location they need it. Together, we will represent a significant stride towards establishing a new benchmark for excellence and compliance in digital signatures and notarization services."

SIGNiX services are seamlessly integrated with the extensive TruStage ecosystem of lending, deposit and core fintech partners, ensuring a compliant, secure, and enhanced digital journey from start to finish.

About SIGNiX

SIGNiX is a premier provider of secure and compliant digital signature and remote online notarization solutions. The patented SIGNiX digital signature platform provides unparalleled security and seamless integration with software partners serving highly regulated industries like real estate, financial services, and healthcare. SIGNiX allows security-conscious partners, VARs, and businesses to offer strong cryptography, enhanced data privacy, and permanent legal evidence of a true digital signature without the costs, delays, or risks that attend paper-based workflows. Visit https://signix.com to learn more.

About TruStage

TruStage™ is a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.

TruStage™ is the marketing name for TruStage Financial Group, Inc. its subsidiaries and affiliates.

