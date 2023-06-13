TruStage Announces Enhancements to ZoneChoice™ Registered Index-Linked Annuity

An index from Dimensional provides expanded market exposure and more flexibility to manage risk and returns

MADISON, Wis., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruStage™, an insurance, investment and technology provider, announces enhancements to its ZoneChoice registered index-linked annuity (RILA). The enhancements include a new index – the Dimensional US Small Cap Value Systematic Index ("Dimensional Index") – which draws on decades of academic research to pursue higher expected returns. The Dimensional Index could also be a compelling complement to large cap market exposure, which is already available in ZoneChoice.

Other enhancements to the ZoneChoice Annuity provide greater flexibility to control investments through a new transfer feature and more ways to balance protection and growth potential with 1-year buffer allocation options. These enhancements, combined with the Dimensional Index, create more flexibility to suit each individual's risk tolerance and financial goals.

"At TruStage, we believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. This fundamental purpose drives us to continually evaluate our product portfolio to ensure we bring relevant, high-value solutions to meet today's challenges," said Dave Hanzlik, Vice President of Annuity & Retirement Solutions. "As we evaluated our current ZoneChoice product, we saw opportunities to bring more flexibility, enhance investment diversification, and reach a market segment that values protection but places an even higher value on growth potential."

Featured for multiple years running in Barron's publication of "The Best Annuities for Income and Growth," ZoneChoice launched in 2021 and is issued by MEMBERS Life Insurance Company. The annuity allows retirees to balance between growth and protection, choosing from both floors (which provide a maximum loss in a down market) and buffers (which help protect against losses up to a buffer). Consumers could personalize a comfort zone based on their needs to help with a financially secure retirement.

"Dimensional shares a commitment to developing and supporting high-quality solutions that aim to positively impact investors through stages of their life and in retirement," said Carlo Venes, Co-Head of Global Client Group at Dimensional Fund Advisors. "We look forward to working with TruStage to provide more investors with diversified investment options to pursue higher expected returns and better meet their retirement goals."

