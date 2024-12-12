TruStage™ Announces Jon Winderman as next Chief Financial Officer

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruStage, a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, announced today the appointment of Jon Winderman as the company's next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Winderman replaces Laurie Winger, who is retiring at the end of 2024 after more than 30 years of service to the company.

"Jon brings over 25 years of deep financial acumen and a breadth of broad business experience to TruStage," said Terrance Williams, President & CEO of TruStage. "From his extensive background in strategic financial oversight of a diverse product portfolio, to his skill in finance systems and operations, to his passion for developing talent within the organization, Jon will be a tremendous leader for our company."

Winderman brings an exceptional track record of financial stewardship for multiple top-tier, peer insurance companies. He joins TruStage from Guardian Life, where he served as the CFO of the Group Benefits division, overseeing significant growth and expansion of Guardian's dental, disability, life supplemental benefit solutions to over 150,000 employers and more than 13 million consumers. Previously, Winderman served in CFO roles at Transamerica, New York Life and Cigna.

"I'm honored to be joining TruStage and continuing to build on our nearly century long mission of ensuring that a brighter financial future is accessible to everyone," said Jon. "This is a mission-driven organization and I'm excited to be a part of serving our growing customer base and the millions of consumers we protect."

Winderman will start in the role on December 16, 2024.

Williams also expressed his gratitude to Laurie Winger for her career of service to TruStage.

"We extend a sincere thank you to Laurie for her leadership over the past 30+ years," said Williams. "Laurie started her career as an intern at TruStage, and has since played crucial leadership roles in the company and for the credit union movement. We are incredibly grateful to her and wish her a happy retirement."

