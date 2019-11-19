TrustArc Acquires Nymity to Reimagine Privacy

TrustArc Intelligent Privacy Automation Platform Combined With Nymity Privacy Research Enables Organizations to Unleash Their Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc Inc, and Toronto-based Nymity, Inc., the two most experienced global privacy technology providers, are combining forces through the TrustArc acquisition of Nymity. Together, the two organizations will accelerate the development of the next generation of technology-driven privacy solutions. The combination of industry expertise and intelligent technology represents the ideal approach to meeting growing data privacy requirements driven by escalating public expectations and regulations around the world.

Unmatched Experience Fosters Tremendous Opportunity

Over the past two decades, TrustArc has evolved from its origins as the pioneer in enabling organizations to demonstrate trust online through seals and certifications to today's leading intelligence-driven privacy management platform provider. Since 2002, Nymity has delivered the industry's most robust practical privacy research, assessment, and data subject rights solutions, helping organizations in all industry sectors around the world design, build, and manage their privacy programs.

"With our unrivaled privacy experience, TrustArc and Nymity will deliver the next generation of solutions that empower privacy, security, IT, legal, and business teams to efficiently drive insights, operationalize compliance, manage risk, and demonstrate accountability," said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "Our vision in merging is to deliver fresh, novel approaches to enable organizations of any size, sector, or region to effectively 'unleash their data' to drive value for customers, employees and shareholders."

Acquisition Increases TrustArc Global Footprint by 50 Percent

With its acquisition of Nymity, TrustArc is further establishing Canada as a key development center, with operations now in Toronto and Vancouver. The companies are also combining their operations in Europe to increase support for organizations that must manage their compliance with GDPR, as well as complex regional and cross-border obligations.

"Nymity is thrilled to become part of the TrustArc team. Together, our organizations can deliver unmatched privacy insights that drive a simple, visionary approach to data privacy and compliance," said Terry McQuay, president and founder, Nymity. "We will continue to offer customers Nymity and TrustArc solutions and services as we work to align our organizations and powerful platforms and frameworks."

Alignment Delivers Suite of Accountability, Risk, and Compliance Solutions

The Nymity line of privacy solutions is now part of the TrustArc platform. The Nymity Privacy Management Accountability Framework is being aligned with the TrustArc Privacy and Data Governance Framework to deliver an integrated suite of accountability, risk, and compliance solutions powered by the TrustArc platform to address records of processing and data inventories, assessments, and data subject rights management.

Nymity's 18 years of experience and expertise in delivering practical research will bolster the actionable Privacy Intelligence embedded in the TrustArc Platform, including its Intelligence Engine, Privacy Profile, and newly launched Risk Profile .

Nymity received deal support and advice on the transaction from Dentons , Vista Point Advisors and from Shaun McDonald as strategic advisor to the CEO.

About TrustArc

TrustArc is the leader in privacy compliance and data protection solutions and offers an unmatched combination of innovative technology, services and TRUSTe certification solutions. TrustArc addresses all phases of privacy program management and has been delivering innovative privacy solutions for two-decades to companies across all industries. The TrustArc platform leverages deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies, which have been continuously enhanced through thousands of customer engagements. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com .

About Nymity, Inc.

Nymity Inc. provides business-friendly privacy compliance software solutions that minimize time to compliance with the world's privacy laws including the CCPA, GDPR, and LGPD. Nymity solutions reduce complexity and improve responsiveness to the business as they are based on four levels of research maintained in the only Expert Privacy Platform available in the market today. Dedicated to privacy law compliance since 2002, Nymity pioneered privacy compliance software over a decade before privacy rose to global prominence. Nymity is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and London, UK, with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Portugal and Colombia. To learn more visit us at www.nymity.com .

