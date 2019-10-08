TrustArc Adds CCPA Capabilities to Help Businesses Meet Upcoming January 1 Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the leader in privacy compliance and data protection solutions, today announced a wide range of additional capabilities to help businesses meet the January 1, 2020 California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) deadline. With less than 90 days to go, many businesses still have a lot of work remaining to ensure they meet all of the requirements.

"With the breadth of global privacy mandates, compliance is no easy task," said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "The only way organizations can contend with these ever-changing requirements is by operationalizing privacy compliance at scale. To do so, they'll need the right technology, expertise, and resources to guide them. We've updated our platform with CCPA-specific capabilities to help ensure compliance by the January 1 date and to support ongoing compliance for any and all regulations now and in the future."

Research from Dimensional Research and TrustArc found that 44% of companies surveyed had not yet started or implemented their CCPA compliance process. Moreover, 64% of companies needed help developing their CCPA privacy plan, suggesting that companies lack expertise and tools built specifically for building ongoing privacy compliance practices. TrustArc's new CCPA capabilities present organizations with a framework for operationalizing not just CCPA compliance, but for all global privacy requirements.

The new capabilities include:

CCPA Platform Enhancements

The TrustArc Platform can support all global privacy requirements, including the CCPA.

Recent updates include capabilities to address CCPA Do Not Sell requirements as well as enabling companies to efficiently manage CCPA consumer rights requests, such as having their data deleted.

These are in addition to existing capabilities that enable companies to easily create and manage a data inventory to support the CCPA look back requirements, specialized assessments to streamline identifying CCPA gaps, and tools to automate the workflow required to remediate issues and generate compliance reports for internal and external stakeholders.

New pricing and packaging options are now available, which make the Platform more accessible and affordable for companies of all sizes. The Platform can be deployed in as short as 1-2 days, enabling companies to be up and running well in advance of the CCPA deadline. For more information, visit CCPA Platform .

CCPA Educational Resources

TrustArc has introduced a wide range of free resources to help businesses understand what they need to do along with tips and best practices developed by our team of privacy experts on how to do it. They include:

A three-part CCPA webinar series led by TrustArc experts with extensive hands-on experience helping companies build and deploy CCPA programs. To register, visit CCPA Webinars .

. A set of comprehensive guides that provide guidance and insights on how to manage key CCPA program elements, including building a data inventory; managing consumer rights; addressing consent and Do Not Sell requirements; and much more. To access, visit CCPA Guides .

CCPA Program Development and Implementation Services

TrustArc has a large team of privacy experts with significant hands-on experience helping companies build and implement their privacy programs. The team leverages experience developed through helping hundreds of customers build the processes required to meet GDPR requirements. They are available for short- and long-term engagements to help with all aspects of CCPA compliance. For more information, visit CCPA Implementation Services .

About TrustArc

TrustArc is the leader in privacy compliance and data protection solutions and offers an unmatched combination of innovative technology, services and TRUSTe certification solutions. TrustArc addresses all phases of privacy program management and has been delivering innovative privacy solutions for two-decades to companies across all industries. The TrustArc platform leverages deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies, which have been continuously enhanced through thousands of customer engagements. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com.

