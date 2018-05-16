TrustArc and RADAR, Inc. Partner to Power Comprehensive Privacy Solutions to Manage Global Compliance Requirements

"TrustArc offers deep expertise in helping organizations build and implement their privacy programs," said Mahmood Sher-Jan, CEO of RADAR, Inc. "RADAR complements TrustArc as the only proven solution used by Fortune enterprises to simplify compliance with complex breach notification requirements under U.S. and international regulations. No one vendor can do it all; together, this partnership gives our clients a unified data privacy and incident response solution to ensure they can manage compliance with global privacy and breach notifications laws."

"RADAR's incident response management solution is an ideal pairing with TrustArc's industry-leading privacy management platform. Together, we are delivering a superior solution to customers who operate under increasingly stringent global compliance requirements," said Chris Babel, CEO of TrustArc. "TrustArc has been at the forefront of the data privacy management market for two decades and with strategic partners like RADAR, we continue to ensure that our customers have access to the innovative technology both developed by TrustArc and our growing network of partners."

About TrustArc

TrustArc is the leader in data privacy compliance and risk management solutions through its unmatched combination of innovative technology, expert consulting and TRUSTe certification solutions that together address all phases of privacy program management. The TrustArc Privacy Platform is the foundation for all of its solutions, delivering a flexible, scalable and secure way to manage privacy and comply with the global privacy regulations, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Refined over seven years of operating experience across a wide range of industries and client use cases, the TrustArc Privacy Platform is fortified by its in-depth services that leverage deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies that it has continuously enhanced over two decades and thousands of client projects. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team, TrustArc helps over 1,000 clients worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. For more information, visit the TrustArc website, blog and LinkedIn.

About RADAR, Inc.

In today's world of increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations, cyber attacks, and data breaches, leading organizations trust RADAR®, a patented SaaS-based incident response management platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance with U.S. and international data breach laws, including the EU GDPR. The RADAR Breach Guidance Engine™ automates the multi-factor incident risk assessment. It leads users through an intuitive workflow that profiles and scores data privacy and security incidents and generates incident-specific notification guidelines to help ensure compliance with data breach laws as well as contractual notice obligations. Fortune 100 companies and other organizations from heavily regulated industries in finance, healthcare, insurance, and beyond rely on RADAR for an efficient and consistent process for incident response. Learn more at www.radarfirst.com.

