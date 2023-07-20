TrustArc Announces New TRUSTe EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Verification

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10, 2023, the European Commission announced the official adoption of its adequacy decision for the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-US DPF). Following the announcement, Noël Luke, Chief Assurance Officer of TrustArc shared, "TrustArc welcomes the European Commission's decision to grant the US adequacy and restore the free flow of data across the Atlantic. This is an important step toward empowering organizations to conduct business activities between the EU and United States while respecting human rights to data privacy and maintaining high standards for data privacy compliance."

TRUSTe logo. (PRNewsFoto/TRUSTe)
As the White House shared, transatlantic data flows are critical to enabling the $7.1 trillion EU-U.S. economic relationship. With the EU-US Data Privacy Framework in effect, businesses will have the ability to transfer personal data from the EU to the U.S. in compliance with GDPR and EU law. TrustArc supports businesses in their pursuit of adhering to the Framework through the TRUSTe EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Verification.

Similar to its predecessor, Privacy Shield, the new TRUSTe EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Verification will rely on TrustArc's combination of technology, deep privacy expertise as an Accountability Agent, and dispute resolution services. This unique approach to verification saves time and resources for businesses looking to comply with EU-US DPF and will come with the added benefit of ongoing accountability oversight and a seal to demonstrate compliance publicly to consumers.

For over two decades, TrustArc has been the leading provider of privacy assurance solutions including validations, verifications, and certifications. TrustArc was also the most used verification agent for the previous version of the DPF, Privacy Shield. Thousands of businesses use TrustArc to demonstrate compliance with a wide variety of privacy regulations and standards including APEC CBPR, GDPR, and FIPPs.

About TrustArc
As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com.

