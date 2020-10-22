TrustArc Announces Strong Company Momentum as Organizations Prioritize Privacy as a Strategic Focus

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc , the leader in data privacy management and automation, showcased strong company momentum and customer growth over the last year. Customer adoption of the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform increased, and TrustArc strengthened its position as a leading provider of deep privacy intelligence with an expanded partner ecosystem and industry recognition.

Demand for the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform reflects a growing need for strategic privacy initiatives that help drive businesses forward: A recent TrustArc survey of privacy professionals found that 84% of respondents agree that privacy is a core part of their business strategy, exemplifying the high demand for TrustArc's technology and expertise.

More than 1,500 customers , including global enterprises on the Fortune 100 list, such as AT&T, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck leverage TrustArc to help implement their own privacy programs. This past year, TrustArc has seen especially strong growth in the financial services and banking, healthcare and technology verticals.

David Bowden, VP at Zwift and a TrustArc customer, stated: "Having a strong privacy program is important to my company because of our global reach as a company, the data we collect, and to verify that everything we collect and process is done in accordance with the law. TrustArc is a valued partner that helps certify, review and ensure that Zwift is handling our players' data correctly."

TrustArc Helps Organizations Navigate Complicated Privacy Landscape

Now more than ever, organizations must be flexible and agile as budgets shrink due to the pandemic even as the number of global privacy regulations, which now number more than 900, rises. Even existing regulations are dynamic in nature: Proposition 24 on California's ballot this November will amend the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to create more stringent data-privacy requirements for businesses.

"Companies are prioritizing privacy as a strategic corporate initiative that drives brand and business growth," said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "To implement these initiatives, companies must develop automated, ongoing, and scalable privacy programs rather than piecemeal approaches. The strong demand TrustArc has seen for our platform and expertise is a testament to the support we provide customers on their evolving privacy journeys."

Platform Enhancements Allow Enterprises to Focus on Driving Business Forward

In addition to customer growth, TrustArc has paved the way for privacy through platform advancements, which include:

The expansion of the TrustArc Privacy Management Platform with Risk Profile , which offers customers a comprehensive view of risk across company processes and third-party systems.

, which offers customers a comprehensive view of risk across company processes and third-party systems. A number of enhancements that empower organizations to manage risk and meet the obligations of regulations around the globe, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and GDPR, at scale.

that empower organizations to manage risk and meet the obligations of regulations around the globe, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and GDPR, at scale. Capabilities to help businesses develop ongoing, scalable privacy programs to remain compliant with regulations, including California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

"I chose TrustArc for cookie consent because it is a managed solution that is compliant," continued Bowden. "That takes a load off the engineering teams and keeps us compliant at the same time. The money saved in not having to create compliance solutions from scratch is well worth it. Additionally, the risk mitigation from using standard solutions such as the cookie managers reduces our engineering and support time. It is a win/win for us."

Acquisitions, Awards, Partnerships Showcase Industry Leadership

To broaden its breadth of privacy intelligence and bolster its platform, TrustArc acquired Nymity , a provider of business-friendly privacy compliance software solutions. Together, the companies have reimagined privacy by accelerating the development of the next generation of technology-driven privacy solutions.

TrustArc has also developed a broader partner program, which includes relationships with key industry players, BigID and Evident ID . These partnerships bolster the combination of privacy expertise and automation technology TrustArc provides customers to build their ongoing privacy programs.

A number of industry accolades acknowledge the positive impact TrustArc has made on companies pursuing automated, scalable, and programmatic privacy programs. These awards include:

Recognition as a Leader by Forrester Research in the Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q1 2020.

by Forrester Research in the Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q1 2020. A Cybersecurity Breakthrough award for Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year. The award recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com.

