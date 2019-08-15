TrustArc Expands Privacy Platform With Enhanced Data Inventory and Mapping to Operationalize Global Compliance and Risk Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc , the leader in privacy compliance and data protection solutions, today announced Data Inventory Hub, which revolutionizes the process for creating and managing a centralized data inventory and data flow maps. Data Inventory Hub, helps companies understand how customer and employee data is used and where it resides within the business ecosystem so they can manage privacy and compliance risks for the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Brazil LGPD, and other global requirements.

Both GDPR and CCPA requirements compel businesses to rely on a comprehensive data inventory to support risk management, compliance reporting, and data subject access requests (DSAR). A recent IAPP / TrustArc Survey found that the top two planned privacy technology purchases are for data inventory & mapping and data discovery tools - highlighting the growing need for these capabilities.

Data Inventory Hub is part of the TrustArc Platform and combines privacy expertise developed over thousands of customer engagements with proven technology and integrations with market-leading data discovery tools to provide a streamlined, easy-to-use solution. The solution enables companies to easily identify and inventory data usage, create visual data flow maps, support DSAR / consumer rights requests, generate compliance reports, maintain audit trails, and much more.

"In order to fully assess privacy and compliance risks, companies need to understand how customer and employee data is used and where it resides," said Chris Babel, CEO of TrustArc. "This includes what data is collected, where it is stored, who it is shared with and how long it is retained. For a large enterprise, a data inventory can entail hundreds to thousands of websites, systems and vendors, which creates a complex and overwhelming task to manage. Data Inventory Hub simplifies the process of creating and managing a data inventory and data flow maps and using that information to manage the privacy program and supporting processes across the organization."

Data Inventory Hub Streamlines Core Privacy Management Functions

Comprehensive Data Inventory : Build and manage a centralized and detailed data inventory of IT systems, third parties (vendors) and company affiliates across the organization.

: Build and manage a centralized and detailed data inventory of IT systems, third parties (vendors) and company affiliates across the organization. Automated Data Flow Mapping : Automatically generate data flow maps that visually identify where employee and customer data resides and how that data moves through the business ecosystem.

: Automatically generate data flow maps that visually identify where employee and customer data resides and how that data moves through the business ecosystem. Actionable Program Management : Access to a customizable dashboard with privacy KPIs, regulatory news feed and Privacy Profile regulatory analysis.

: Access to a customizable dashboard with privacy KPIs, regulatory news feed and Privacy Profile regulatory analysis. On-Demand Compliance Reporting: Create GDPR Article 30 reports and documentation to support CCPA look back and other internal compliance requirements.

Data Inventory Hub Integrates with Leading Data Discovery Solutions

Data Inventory Hub can integrate with other IT systems, including data discovery solutions, to streamline metadata input and use of existing data inventory information to power privacy program processes and controls.

"When enterprises automate discovery of sensitive information through AI and machine learning—and map data to subjects for risk visibility and planning—they can operationalize the technical capabilities required for comprehensive data privacy governance," said Jitesh Ghai, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Quality, Security and Governance at Informatica. "At Informatica, we enable organizations to respond to data subject requirements, at scale. Our partnership with TrustArc means that our shared customers are able to use Informatica's Secure@Source to accelerate populating their TrustArc Data Inventory Hub content to meet today's complex privacy challenges."

"There's often a disconnect between the privacy policies and contracts that have been agreed to on paper and what's happening with the actual data," said Kristina Bergman, CEO of Integris Software. "Operationalizing GDPR and CCPA, such that compliance is automated, requires applying privacy processes and controls to a diverse set of data repositories. By taking advantage of the TrustArc Data Inventory Hub, Integris Software enables data inventory in an accurate, continuous and scalable way, ensuring that TrustArc knows exactly what's in your dataset, not just what the metadata implies."

"The first step in building a compliant privacy program is to develop a comprehensive inventory of data use. We're excited to be working with TrustArc to help customers tackle this complex challenge -- wedding Sherpa's powerful data discovery to TrustArc's data inventory and mapping capabilities," said Kevin Ogrodnik, CEO of Sherpa Software.

Data Inventory Hub is part of the TrustArc Platform which provides capabilities to manage data inventory and mapping, privacy compliance assessments, vendor risk, cookie consent, DSAR / consumer rights requests and much more. For more information, visit: TrustArc Data Inventory Hub .

About TrustArc

TrustArc is the leader in privacy compliance and data protection solutions and offers an unmatched combination of innovative technology, services and TRUSTe certification solutions. TrustArc addresses all phases of privacy program management and has been delivering innovative privacy solutions for two-decades to companies across all industries. The TrustArc platform leverages deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies, which have been continuously enhanced through thousands of customer engagements. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com .

SOURCE TrustArc

Related Links

https://www.trustarc.com/

