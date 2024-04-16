SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, a leader in data privacy management and governance solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in several categories in G2's Spring 2024 Grid® Reports, including Data Privacy Management, Consent Management Platform, Privacy Impact Assessment, and Cookie Tracking.

This recognition is based on real user responses to questions related to data privacy management featured in the G2 product review form. TrustArc has secured the #1 position in the Data Privacy Management Grid for four consecutive quarters.

TrustArc Named #1 in Data Privacy Management for Four Consecutive Quarters, According to G2

"I am immensely proud to see our customers and G2 continue to recognize us as a longstanding leader in privacy," said Jason Wesbecher, CEO at TrustArc. "Our prominent position on the G2 grid speaks volumes about the quality of our products and unwavering commitment to privacy professionals. At TrustArc, our core value is customer obsession, and our dedication to their success is unmistakably reflected in our G2 ranking."

TrustArc achieved the Leader Award on the Grid Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Data Privacy Management category. A product must have received 10 or more reviews for inclusion in the report.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Examples of verified customer reviews on the G2 platform:

"TrustArc excels in the realm of customer training and technical support. We achieved high productivity on the TrustArc platform with just a couple of one-hour training sessions. Their online user guide is thorough, offering quick access to the most crucial information. Their product and technical support teams are approachable, knowledgeable, and professional, and have made working with the TrustArc platform an enjoyable experience overall. When was the last time you heard that about any software solution or system?"

"We have a fabulous support team at TrustArc who help our business stay on top of the constantly shifting requirements for privacy across various global regions and countries. As we operate in EMEA and North America , we have relied on TrustArc to help us stay in line with regulations. We find their team always ready to guide and assist when we ask."

, we have relied on TrustArc to help us stay in line with regulations. We find their team always ready to guide and assist when we ask." "TrustArc provides us with a trusted and powerful platform that enables us to ensure compliance and ensures that the customer has transparency on what is happening and gets a great experience."

Learn more about what real users have to say and find out why customers love to use TrustArc .

For more information about TrustArc or to arrange interviews with TrustArc's CEO, please visit trustarc.com or contact [email protected] .

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information, visit www.trustarc.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com..

SOURCE TrustArc