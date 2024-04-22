TrustArc Issues First-Ever Responsible AI Certification to DoubleVerify

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, a leader in data privacy management and governance solutions, is proud to announce the first client to be certified under the newly launched TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification . This significant milestone underscores DoubleVerify's commitment to accountability, transparency, and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations.

TrustArc Sets Industry Standard with Responsible AI Certification

The TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification is designed to address growing concerns over AI governance. With increased attention to how AI systems influence consumer experiences and decision-making, TrustArc's certification is the first of its kind and defines best practices for Responsible AI. This certification incorporates principles of the EU AI Act, NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO:42001, and OECD AI Principles, and it offers a clear framework for companies aiming to comply with core principles of responsible AI. The certification gives organizations a distinctive advantage as early adopters in AI data governance and demonstrates responsible AI handling.

"We are thrilled to confer our first Responsible AI Certification to DoubleVerify," said Noël Luke, Chief Assurance Officer at TrustArc. "Their rapid adoption of responsible practices within their AI-driven solutions is a testament to their commitment to excellence and ethical responsibility. This certification marks an important step for the industry towards greater accountability and trust in the technologies shaping our future."

A Pioneering Achievement for DoubleVerify

The Responsible AI Certification offers businesses like DoubleVerify a unique competitive edge, instilling greater confidence among partners and consumers in the responsible nature of their cutting-edge product innovations. By meeting the certification's rigorous standards, DoubleVerify demonstrates an unwavering commitment to accountable and trusted practices in AI use that will resonate with customers who value responsibility and integrity.

"Developing powerful AI comes with a duty to manage its implications and impact," says Jack Smith, Chief Innovation Officer at DoubleVerify. "Partnering with TrustArc proves our commitment and dedication to meet the highest standards in privacy and fairness for everyone who uses our products and solutions. We're honored to be the first to earn this certification in Responsible AI."

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence coupled with complete platform automation that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information, visit www.trustarc.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV) is the industry's leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, DV strengthens the digital advertising ecosystem, ensuring a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

