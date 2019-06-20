TrustArc Privacy Profile Simplifies Cross-Regulation Compliance for GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA and Other Global Privacy and Security Regulations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the leading privacy compliance management company, today announced Privacy Profile, a powerful solution to automate identifying the privacy and security regulations applicable to any business. Available now, the solution is part of the TrustArc Platform and helps manage compliance across a wide range of regulations.

The privacy regulatory landscape is changing dramatically and businesses are looking for ways to stay on top of the new requirements. The major catalysts have been the EU GDPR and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), but there have been over 50 additional laws and regulations adopted in the past 12 months, including announcements from Brazil (LGPD), China, Nigeria and over a dozen U.S. states. Businesses are struggling to identify which privacy laws and security regulations are applicable to them. For example, in a recent survey among U.S. companies, 88% of respondents said they require external help to understand CCPA requirements.

Chris Babel, TrustArc CEO, commented, "Privacy Profile is a great example of the intelligent automation privacy leaders have been looking for. This is the latest enhancement to the TrustArc Platform designed to support our vision of simplifying complex privacy management processes with powerful, easy-to-use technology based on proven methodologies used across thousands of customer engagements."

Intelligence and Automation Strengthens TrustArc Platform

Privacy Profile, part of the Intelligence Engine within the TrustArc Platform, simplifies privacy management through an intelligent, easy-to-use interface by providing actionable compliance guidance based on an automated review of key company information, including the location of customers and employees along with other relevant business details. The Platform can manage a broad range of privacy management needs, including data inventory / mapping, risk assessments (PIA, DPIA, vendor), tracker monitoring, cookie / marketing consent, individual rights / DSARs and much more.

Privacy Profile capabilities include:

Automated analysis of applicable laws and regulations based on a proprietary Applicability Algorithm

Summary report of applicable laws and seamless integration with TrustArc Assessment Manager to initiate privacy assessments

Ongoing compliance analysis and updates as new laws are introduced and added into the system

For more information, visit: TrustArc Privacy Profile

About TrustArc

TrustArc, the leader in privacy compliance and data protection for over two decades, offers an unmatched combination of innovative technology, expert consulting and TRUSTe certification solutions, that together address all phases of privacy program management. The TrustArc Platform, fortified over eight years of operating experience, across a wide range of industries and client use cases, along with our extensive services, leverage deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies, which have been continuously enhanced through thousands of customer engagements. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. For more information, visit the TrustArc website , blog and LinkedIn .

