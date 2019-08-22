TrustArc Receives Multiple Industry Accolades Demonstrating Its Momentum, Industry Leadership

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovation in the privacy compliance industry," said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "As an increasing number of federal, state, and international regulations arise, TrustArc continues to drive the privacy industry forward, and these recognitions are proof of the forward momentum we've generated. TrustArc looks forward to helping more organizations establish flexible and scalable approaches for developing and implementing comprehensive privacy programs."

CRN highlighted TrustArc as a "cool startup" in the cybersecurity and networking technology market. TrustArc raised $70 million in July to further advance the company's leadership position in the privacy compliance market with their intelligence powered platform.

The Stevie International Business Award highlights the company's strong momentum in the compliance industry. More than 250 executives recognized TrustArc's solution as a robust, end-to-end platform that helps businesses prepare, implement, and automate their compliance processes through a flexible and streamlined approach for developing and implementing comprehensive privacy programs.

The TrustArc Privacy Management Platform won a silver award in the IT World Awards "Best Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution" category. Judges believed TrustArc's platform deserved the accolade for its proven methodology honed over thousands of customer engagements; its new offering, Intelligence Engine, a breakthrough in reducing the time to evaluate privacy risks under GDPR and similar laws; and the wide array of platform modules, designed for scalability, ease of management and configuration.

