TrustArc Recognized as 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the awards program, held on April 18, 2019. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The ranking was unveiled on April 18, 2019 at the awards program event.

"We're honored to not only be included in San Francisco Business Times' Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list for 2019, but to be ranked 9th overall," said TrustArc CEO, Chris Babel. "At TrustArc, we have worked hard to create an inclusive and collaborative environment for all of our employees. By encouraging each individual to bring their unique perspective and expertise to every project, we've been able to create an environment that empowers employees to develop and deliver the best possible products and services to our clients. We look forward to continuing these efforts this year and beyond."

About TrustArc

TrustArc, the leader in privacy compliance and data protection for over two decades, offers an unmatched combination of innovative technology, expert consulting and TRUSTe certification solutions, that together address all phases of privacy program management. The TrustArc Platform, fortified over eight years of operating experience, across a wide range of industries and client use cases, along with our extensive services, leverage deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies, which have been continuously enhanced through thousands of customer engagements. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. For more information, visit the TrustArc website, blog and LinkedIn.

About 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

