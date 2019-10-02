TrustArc Wins 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

TrustArc pioneered privacy compliance and risk management for organizations of every size - addressing the needs of legal, compliance, IT, marketing and other teams who manage customer and employee data. Today TrustArc is building on this legacy with technology innovations to help businesses stay ahead of changing regulatory and customer requirements. The TrustArc Platform is a comprehensive solution that incorporates privacy intelligence to operationalize and automate privacy compliance management with proven technology, global coverage, fast deployment and continuous innovation. The platform includes capabilities to manage data inventory / mapping, privacy assessments, data subject / consumer rights requests, consent, compliance reporting and risk management KPIs. The platform modules are integrated and scalable, so they work together from the start and grow with a company as needs change.

"With the arrival of GDPR last year and the impending January 1, 2020, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) deadline, along with dozens of additional laws and regulations adopted in the past 12 months, the complexity of managing privacy compliance and risk is growing exponentially," said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "We're committed to taking on this challenge head-on, and we are thrilled to receive this industry honor in recognition of our innovation, leadership and success in the area of privacy, compliance and data protection."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"The growing complexity of business in the digital world along with an expanding list of global privacy regulations significantly increases the need for organizations to adopt scalable and efficient solutions that ensure compliance and consumer trust," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "TrusArc is a pioneering leader in this area, with over two decades of experience and a track record of innovation that is a shining example of the industry 'breakthrough' we aim to highlight in our annual awards program. We are pleased to announce TrustArc as a 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner and we extend a hearty congratulations to the entire TrustArc team on their well-deserved industry recognition."

TrustArc continues to drive the privacy industry forward, continuously adding new capabilities to its comprehensive Privacy Platform, which is backed by more than 20 years of experience helping companies of all sizes manage their privacy compliance. It supports all privacy management initiatives, including CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA, Nevada Privacy Law, LGPD, and vendor risk.

About TrustArc

TrustArc is the leader in privacy compliance and data protection solutions and offers an unmatched combination of innovative technology, services and TRUSTe certification solutions. TrustArc addresses all phases of privacy program management and has been delivering innovative privacy solutions for two-decades to companies across all industries. The TrustArc platform leverages deep privacy expertise and proven methodologies, which have been continuously enhanced through thousands of customer engagements. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE TrustArc

Related Links

https://www.trustarc.com

