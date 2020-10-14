TrustArc Wins 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

"Only TrustArc can deliver the depth of continuous privacy intelligence, coupled with a fully-automated platform for end-to-end privacy management, that's essential for navigating today's ever-changing digital world," said Chris Babel, CEO, TrustArc. "TrustArc continues to drive the privacy industry forward, continuously adding new solutions to its comprehensive Privacy Platform, backed by more than 20 years of experience helping Fortune 500 companies manage their privacy and compliance. We're honored to be recognized again this year by CyberSecurity Breakthrough."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"With the recent additions of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), mapping out and managing the hundreds of laws and regulations is an incredibly complex endeavor for any organization," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "TrustArc empowers organizations to combat these complexities with a robust platform that can manage a broad range of privacy management needs, including data inventory, risk assessments, tracker monitoring, and, most importantly, compliance. We are thrilled that TrustArc is part of esteemed winners circle once again this year and we extend our congratulations to the entire TrustArc team for their well-deserved industry recognition."

Key features of TrustArc's Privacy Platform include:

Risk Profile: Deeply understands global data risk considerations, continuously monitors and aggregates risk and delivers mitigation recommendations for both inherent and residual risks of business processes, systems and third-parties, and company entities.

Intelligence Engine: powered by proprietary algorithms across the TrustArc platform based on privacy, data governance and security standards to automate, simplify, and tailor privacy program development and maturity, compliance and risk management for organizations of all sizes and across industry sectors.

Privacy Profile/Dashboard: simplifies privacy management through an intelligent, easy-to-use interface by providing actionable compliance guidance based on an automated review of key company information.

Data Inventory Hub: creating a detailed, up to date inventory of data collected along with visual data flow maps of all business processes. Proven data inventory best practices are engineered into the system to record information about the data collected and generate compliance reports.

Assessment Manager: built on powerful technology that identifies where and why certain practices don't align with regulations and defines the path to remediation.

Cookie Consent Manager: addresses Cookie Compliance with an application that makes it easy for consumers to provide consent for the collection and use of their personal information, helping businesses ensure consumer trust.

Individual Rights Manager: designed to help companies meet compliance requirements, minimize risk and build trust with customers.

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

