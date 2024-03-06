TrustCommerce® Adds PayPal and Venmo to Give Healthcare Providers Greater Payment Choice for Patients

Collaboration with PayPal and TrustCommerce enables patients to pay using their PayPal digital wallet.

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCommerce, a Sphere company and a leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, announced today that it is adding PayPal and Venmo, in the U.S., to its healthcare-focused payments platform, enabling providers to offer patients additional flexibility and modern payment options.

Through this collaboration with PayPal, patients will have the ability to use PayPal and Venmo to make payments to healthcare providers online, seamlessly within the existing payment experience they are already familiar with.

"In conversations with healthcare providers, we have heard loud and clear that they would like to maximize payment flexibility for their patients by offering new, user-friendly payment options," said John Welch, Chief Product Officer, TrustCommerce. "We are excited to integrate with PayPal and Venmo to give our clients the ability to further simplify the checkout experience for patients and allow them to use a convenient and familiar payment method while maximizing on collections."

The collaboration reflects TrustCommerce and PayPal's shared vision to deliver seamless modern payment experiences that reduce patient friction and help providers increase collections. Together, TrustCommerce and PayPal are providing a solution that gives providers the foundation for ongoing success.

For more information on the PayPal solutions available to TrustCommerce merchants, including integration options, and how to use PayPal for patient payments, please visit www.trustcommerce.com/paypal

About TrustCommerce

TrustCommerce®, a Sphere company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitates secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. Our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack that is standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at www.trustcommerce.com.

