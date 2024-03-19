TrustCommerce® Cloud Payments Platform Now Integrated with Practice Fusion, A Veradigm Network Solution

Seamless integration enables providers using Practice Fusion EHR to securely accept and post payments within existing workflows

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCommerce, a Sphere company and leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, today announced that its Cloud Payments platform is now integrated with the Practice Fusion electronic health records (EHR), a Veradigm Network solution.

TrustCommerce's integration with Practice Fusion enables providers to collect patient payments directly within the EHR, reducing the need for double-posting while minimizing disruptions to staff and boosting efficiency. TrustCommerce is also integrated with the Veradigm® FollowMyHealth's Personal Health Record and Mobile Patient Experience solutions and Veradigm® Practice Management.

TrustCommerce's Cloud Payments application is a cloud-based payment solution that allows healthcare providers to accept patient payments on next-generation Android smart payment terminals for a wide range of payment methods including: EMV, contactless/Near-Field Communications (NFC), Google Pay, Apple Pay, MSR (magstripe), and keyed transactions. In addition, it supports validated point-to-point encryption. With no client-side installation, it offers healthcare providers an easy solution to implement and gives patients a more retail-like payment experience.

"We're excited about this new integration with Veradigm to bring integrated payments to the thousands of providers using Practice Fusion," said Ryne Natzke, Chief Revenue Officer at TrustCommerce. "Our long-standing relationship with Veradigm continues to expand and I'm very proud of the collaboration of our teams to complete this new offering together."

TrustCommerce has collaborated with Veradigm for more than 10 years, providing integrated payment technology directly within the native workflows for healthcare providers and patients. By enabling payments directly within Veradigm applications, the patient financial experience process is improved by reducing the friction needed to collect payments.

"TrustCommerce is proud to be the first financial technology company integrated with Practice Fusion," said Anthony Lucatuorto, Chief Executive Officer, Sphere, Powered by TrustCommerce. "Our full suite of cloud-based payments solutions enables providers using Practice Fusion to streamline healthcare collection and ease revenue cycle pain points."

For more than 20 years, TrustCommerce has been proudly providing an end-to-end patient payments platform that provides health systems with broad payment acceptance functionality, elite-level security, and expert support throughout the payments lifecycle. The platform delivers flexibility to providers, with payment functionality centralized across a wide range of applications, including front desk, back office, online, kiosk, interactive voice response, retail, parking, pharmacy, and more.

About TrustCommerce

TrustCommerce, a Sphere company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitates secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. Our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack that is standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at www.trustcommerce.com.

