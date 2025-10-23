TrustCommerce Executive John Welch Named to PAX Technology Inc.'s Steering Committee

Chief Product Officer of TrustCommerce, a Sphere Company, to contribute expertise in payments innovation.

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCommerce®, a Sphere Company and leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, today announced that Chief Product Officer Johnathan (John) Welch has joined the Technology & Innovation group of PAX Technology's Steering Committee, a forum focused on advancing emerging payments technologies.

PAX Technology is a global leader in secure electronic payment terminal solutions. The Technology & Innovation Committee brings together a select group of payments industry experts to review product roadmaps, evaluate new trends, and identify innovations that will help shape the future of payments. Areas of exploration include artificial intelligence, new payment modalities, and other emerging technologies designed to keep pace with consumer expectations.

As Chief Product Officer of TrustCommerce, Welch leads the product organization and defines the roadmap for its payment and healthcare-focused solutions, including the company's Cloud Payments platform that integrates seamlessly with PAX terminals. With 20 years of experience in payments innovation and leadership, Welch drives strategy, product excellence, and growth across the ecosystem.

"PAX is at the forefront of payments technology, and I'm honored to contribute to the Technology & Innovation Committee," said John Welch, Chief Product Officer, TrustCommerce. "This forum is an opportunity to collaborate with industry peers on bold ideas that will define the next generation of payment solutions and enhance the experiences of businesses and consumers."

"We formed the Steering Committees to bring together influential voices that can help shape the next evolution of PAX's innovation strategy," said Clint Jones, Chief Revenue Officer of PAX Technology, Inc. "Having a strategic leader like John on the Technology & Innovation Committee adds tremendous value. His expertise in healthcare and payments will help us continue pushing boundaries and delivering forward-thinking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners and customers worldwide."

By participating in the PAX Technology & Innovation Committee, Welch will help ensure that TrustCommerce remains aligned with cutting-edge developments in payments, while continuing to deliver secure, scalable, and patient-centered payment solutions to healthcare providers nationwide.

About TrustCommerce®

TrustCommerce®, a Sphere company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform reduces friction and facilitates secure, compliant patient payments in complex enterprise environments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. For over 25 years, our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security, compliance, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at trustcommerce.com.

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 70 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us .

