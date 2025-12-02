TrustCommerce® and Qure4u Join Forces to Streamline and Secure Integrated Patient Payments Across the Healthcare Continuum

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCommerce®, a Sphere Company and leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payment and security solutions, today announced it has teamed up with Qure4u, a recognized leader in digital health solutions, to deliver a unified patient payment experience for providers using athenaIDX.

By integrating TrustCommerce's secure payment technology with Qure4u's AI-driven digital platform, the combined solution enhances financial performance, reduces manual billing, and delivers a smooth, consistent payment experience across every point of patient engagement, whether online, by phone, or in person.

Together, TrustCommerce and Qure4u deliver a fully connected payment experience from patient intake to revenue posting:

Collect, post, and reconcile payments directly within existing workflows

Manage point-of-service, contact center, and online payments through a single, integrated system

Capture more revenue at the point of intake while simplifying reporting

"Integrated payments are the key to making healthcare financial experiences as seamless as possible for everyone involved," said Ryne Natzke, Chief Revenue Officer at TrustCommerce. "By combining TrustCommerce's secure processing with Qure4u's digital health innovations and AI-powered payment tools, we're helping providers simplify workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and give patients a more connected, intuitive way to pay for care."

This integration helps providers accelerate collections, reduce manual follow-up, and deliver a seamless payment experience that improves patient satisfaction and strengthens financial performance. A key feature of the integration is Qure4u FastPay, an AI-powered payment feature that streamlines patient payments and eliminates the most common reasons practices lose revenue such as bad addresses, delayed eligibility checks, and manual billing follow-up. FastPay is built directly into the Qure4u platform leveraging AI to route payment requests at the right time to the right patient. This enables the patient to pay securely via text or mobile link before, during, or after their visit. Payments are processed through TrustCommerce, ensuring transactions are PCI DSS compliant and secure.

About Qure4u

Qure4u's all-in-one AI platform automates the entire patient journey—from scheduling and check-in to payments and follow-up—turning engagement into measurable revenue. Qure4u reports strong adoption and performance metrics, including high self-scheduling and pre-check-in rates and impressive time-of-service collection performance, helping practices fill more appointments and collect payments faster. Learn more at qure4u.com.

About TrustCommerce®

TrustCommerce®, a Sphere company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitate secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. For over 25 years, our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at trustcommerce.com.

