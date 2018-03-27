Trusted Media Brands' ReadersDigest.com Hits Record February Performance; 179% Increase Over February 2017

According to the latest comScore report, RD.com's unique visitors (UVs) in February 2018 reached 11.7 million, a 179.9% percent increase from the same period in 2017. Reader's Digest is among the top ten magazine brands, reaching an average audience of 19 million according to the latest Magazine Media 360° report and with a 286% increase , had the highest year-over-year mobile growth among magazine media.

Additionally, the digital destinations for The Family Handyman and Taste of Home saw strong year-over-year growth with Tasteofhome.com reaching over 12.8 million UVs, up 38.2% from the same period last year; and the Familyhandyman.com reaching 4.6 million UVs, representing a 41.1% increase from last year and the highest increase among the competitive set.

Trusted Media Brands' Haven Home Media group increased its audience to 32.6 million UVs, reflecting a 36.3% increase from last year making it number one in the Home Category. The Taste of Home Group reached over 47.6 million UVs, representing a 39.6% increase from last year.

Based on the comScore rankings, the Trusted Media Brands Digital network is among the top 30 out of over 2,000 digital lifestyle networks. Across its digital network the company reached 56.8 million UVs in February, a 29.8% percent increase from the same period last year, and added over 13 million UVs within that timeframe. According to the comScore reporting, four out of five consumers are now reaching the Trusted Media Brands Digital network through their mobile devices .

Trusted Media Brands' strong digital performance continues to reflect the company's commitment to creating highly engaging and personalized content for today's digitally-driven audiences.

"Our consumer-first approach utilizing focused UGC content, has enabled us to effectively and strategically grow our digital audiences across all of our platforms," said Bonnie Kintzer, Trusted Media Brands CEO. "Our team's digital expertise across social, search and programmatic platforms, combined with our brand safe and highly trusted content continues to drive consumer passion for our brands with existing and new audiences."

"Be it on digital media channels or social media platforms, we will continue to leverage our resources in creative ways to help us invigorate the informative and entertaining content that we're known for to inspire and delight our consumers," says Vince Errico, Chief Digital Officer.

About Trusted Media Brands

Trusted Media Brands is a visionary, brand-driven multiplatform media company, home to iconic brands like Taste of Home, the world's largest circulation food media brand; Reader's Digest; The Family Handyman, America's leading source for DIY; a suite of highly-targeted brands including Birds & Blooms, Country, Country Woman, Farm & Ranch Living and Reminisce; and digital properties which include the Taste Community and Haven Home Media.

Trusted Media Brands reaches active consumers who genuinely connect with our blend of uplifting and enduring expertly-curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content – digitally, via social media, magazines and books, and events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as The Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, Trusted Media Brands is headquartered in New York City. For more information, TrustedMediaBrands

