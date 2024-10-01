Trusted SaaS Team Launches a Written Information Security Plan (WISP) Tool to Help Tax and Accounting Firms Comply with FTC Safeguards Rule

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of Tangible Values, Inc and Client Centric Communications, Inc., established solutions providers serving tax and accounting professionals throughout the United States for the past 40 years, today announces the launch of WISP Builder . This web-based application brings together every aspect tax and accounting firm owners need to comply with complicated yet important Federal Trade Commission's requirements for creating, training, and maintaining a written information security plan or WISP.

As of June, 2023, tax and accounting firms are legally required to have a Written Information Security Plan (WISP). The intention behind this mandate is to protect their client's personally identifiable information from hackers and other types of data theft. Thus, the requirements of this mandate are robust. Firms must create an editable plan, provide a way for employees and contractors to review and acknowledge the plan, and have a policy for reporting and handling potential data breaches. Plus, the plan needs to be evergreen with, at minimum, an annual review. These requirements plus others, while necessary, are daunting for all firms, particularly independent ones. Further, if a firm has a plan, proving compliance could be difficult.

WISPbuilder.com is an online tool that incorporates features to address all these mandatory requirements, which firms currently struggle to meet. It is the only cost-effective tool of its kind that helps make the entire process manageable by allowing a firm owner to create, circulate, maintain, update, and prove compliance with a well-crafted WISP that will quickly become a firm's working plan.

Steve Enzler, President of Tangible Values and Practice Panda, states "WISP requirements are overwhelming, but necessary. Our goal with WISP Builder is simple: to develop a tool that makes creation, maintenance and compliance of a Security Plan easier, so more time can be spent helping clients."

Practitioners wishing to stay abreast of important WISP-related developments are encouraged to follow the official business account.

About the Company

In the late 1970s, CPA Bert Laden created a tax booklet to help clients organize their tax materials for professionals. Over 40 years later, tens of thousands of tax professionals at small and medium firms rely on TangibleValues.com and PracticePanda.com to streamline their practices and reduce costs. Our mission remains the same: How can we help?

