Trustee to Auction Collectibles and Furniture of Tom Girardi's Bankrupt Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its famous case against PG&E, as featured in the film Erin Brockovich, the high-profile law firm of Girardi Keese filed for bankruptcy in December of 2020. It's furniture and furnishings will be sold on August 25 through a public auction. The auction, which is being conducted online by ThreeSixty Asset Advisors and under the jurisdiction of the United States Bankruptcy Court, is intended to help pay back the firm's many creditors.

The firm's insolvency stemmed from multiple lawsuits against both Tom Girardi and the firm, alleging embezzlement and fraud. The bankruptcy was preceded by the divorce filing by his wife of 20 years, Housewives of Beverly Hills star and pop singer, Erica Jayne, and has been followed by Girardi being placed under the conservatorship of his brother based on his deteriorating health.

"We are working hard to find as much money as possible in the estate to pay down those who have been financially impacted by the firm's insolvency - including both creditors and alleged victims," says court appointed Trustee, Elissa Miller. "The auction is one piece of that process."

The auction will include a wide range of furnishings and equipment from desks and computers to oriental rugs, an antique piano and a Cadillac DTS. In addition, the sale will feature artwork (including a limited edition Marc Chagall print), sports and entertainment memorabilia (featuring everyone from Tiger Woods and Ronald Reagan to The Beach Boys and Frank Sinatra), and nearly 100 rare and vintage bottles of wine and champagne (including a bottle of The Maiden, vintage 1997 and a magnum bottle of 1992 Bollinger Champagne). Most of the items are being offered individually and the auction is open for public participation at 360Bid.sale.

"I've conducted hundreds of bankruptcy auctions over 35 years, but this one feels more personal," says Jeff Tanenbaum, President of ThreeSixty Asset Advisors. "Typically, we're working to recoup money for lenders who, while harmed, factor potential insolvencies into their business model. But many of those suffering from this bankruptcy are different … these are individuals who already suffered personal losses and didn't know what hit them when the lawyers they turned to for help went bankrupt. The furniture and collectibles we are selling will only help so much, but we hope every dollar we generate will make a difference."

The auction will take place entirely online with items opening for bidding on August 12 and closing sequentially on August 25 starting at 10:30am. Interested parties can register and bid online at 360Bid.sale. Winning bidders will then be required to pick up their items from the firm's now closed Los Angeles offices.

