TrustEngine Announces Enhanced Integration Between MortgageCoach and Encompass® by ICE

Real-Time, AI workflows and assisted Borrower Advice Now Embedded into LOS

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustEngine, a leading incubator of solutions that build trust and lift conversions in the mortgage process, today announced significant enhancements to the integration between its MortgageCoach proprietary borrower presentation platform and Encompass® by ICE. The new enhancements will automate and accelerate the creation of mortgage scenarios, increasing loan officer productivity and conversion while demystifying mortgage choices for borrowers. These scenarios, which once took up to an hour to create, can now be generated in seconds.

MortgageCoach is the industry's leading borrower presentation platform used by thousands of loan officers and lending organizations nationwide. It is designed to help loan officers clearly communicate loan options, demonstrate financial impact and guide borrowers to confident decisions.

With the update, a loan officer (LO) can now generate a personalized MortgageCoach Loan Comparison for borrowers directly within Encompass using live loan data, eliminating manual entry and the need to toggle between systems. The solution delivers a dynamic, side-by-side comparison of loan options that illustrates the short- and long-term financial impact of each scenario, helping borrowers clearly understand tradeoffs and make more confident decisions. These comparisons are the basis of guided conversations between the borrower and the LO. Additionally, LO's can create a short video to explain options with annotation features to prepare the borrower prior to a conversation. Once a decision is made, the LO can create a single MortgageCoach Loan Presentation for the borrower's records.

The enhanced integration represents a shift from disconnected usage to embedded workflow. Instead of building presentations manually, loan officers can now create and review auto-generated strategies—such as downpayment options and/or points options for purchase loans or term optimization for refinances.

Additional enhancements include:

L ogic to automate scenario creation and recommendations.

Embedded AI loan officer assistant with chat summaries that surface borrower insights and key conversation takeaways.

In-app presentation tools, including video messaging, customizable layouts and visual callouts to highlight key borrower considerations.

Real-time data connectivity with Encompass to dynamically generate and update borrower strategies.

Enhanced fee handling with improved categorization aligned with compliance requirements, including Reg Z.

Together, these capabilities move MortgageCoach closer to supporting a fully embedded "advice engine" integration within Encompass, where borrower guidance is automatically generated, continuously updated and delivered at key moments throughout the lifecycle.

"Further investing in our integration with Encompass is a major step toward making high-quality borrower advice automatic," said Bob Jennings, CEO of TrustEngine. "We're eliminating friction and standardizing how loan options are presented, so lenders can increase productivity, drive consistency across teams and ensure every borrower receives clear, actionable financial guidance that builds trust and leads to better outcomes."

Click here for more information on the integration.

ICE does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

About TrustEngine

TrustEngine is a leading incubator of solutions that build trust and lift conversions in the mortgage process. Its signature solution, MortgageCoach is the industry's leading borrower advice and origination performance solution used by thousands of loan professionals and lenders nationwide. It powers the Mortgage Affordability Comparison that helps loan officers present mortgage options clearly and consistently, allowing borrowers to understand the financial impact of each scenario and make more confident decisions. By combining data, automation and visual advice tools directly within the origination workflow, TrustEngine helps lenders deliver more transparent, compliant, and effective mortgage experiences. For more information, visit trustengine.com

SOURCE TrustEngine