Trustero AI Launches Enhanced ArcherIRM Integration Delivering Continuous Control Monitoring and Intelligent Evidence Management

New capabilities introduce industry-leading AI accuracy, automate testing, and bring agentic control testing to ArcherIRM users.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustero AI, the leader in AI-powered compliance automation, today announced an enhanced integration with ArcherIRM, delivering powerful new capabilities for Continuous Control Monitoring (CCM) and AI Evidence Management. The integration enables enterprises using ArcherIRM to automate control validation, improve accuracy and consistency in testing, and continuously validate compliance posture with minimal manual effort.

Modern security and compliance programs require more than periodic assessments. With Trustero's enhanced ArcherIRM integration, organizations can move beyond point-in-time testing and adopt continuous, automated control monitoring that ensures controls operate effectively at all times.

Trustero AI's CCM capabilities introduce automated, scheduled control testing, enabling organizations to define recurring test procedures that run continuously in the background. The system ensures industry leading accuracy and consistency across control validation, applying standardized logic and repeatable testing methods to eliminate human variability and reduce audit friction.

In addition to continuous monitoring, the integration significantly enhances AI Evidence Management within ArcherIRM environments. Trustero automatically collects, organizes, and maps compliance evidence to the appropriate controls, ensuring auditors and compliance teams always have up-to-date documentation available.

Key capabilities of the enhanced integration include:

Continuous Control Monitoring (CCM): AI agents automatically test controls on an ongoing basis rather than relying on periodic manual testing. AI agents return industry leading accuracy and consistency on test results.

AI agents automatically test controls on an ongoing basis rather than relying on periodic manual testing. AI agents return industry leading accuracy and consistency on test results. Natural Language Test Procedures: Trustero AI conducts control tests by executing natural language procedures test procedures eliminating time consuming manual examinations.

Trustero AI conducts control tests by executing natural language procedures test procedures eliminating time consuming manual examinations. Scheduled Control Testing: Define recurring automated test schedules for consistent, repeatable validation.

Define recurring automated test schedules for consistent, repeatable validation. Automated Evidence Management: Continuously collect and map evidence to ArcherIRM controls, simplifying audits and reducing manual documentation work.

Continuously collect and map evidence to ArcherIRM controls, simplifying audits and reducing manual documentation work. Seamless ArcherIRM Integration: Maintain ArcherIRM as the system of record while Trustero provides AI-powered automation and monitoring.

Together, these capabilities allow security and compliance teams to transform ArcherIRM from a "system of record" into a dynamic compliance system that continuously validates controls and maintains real-time audit readiness.

"Compliance teams shouldn't have to choose between accuracy and efficiency," said Phillip Liu, CEO at Trustero AI. "With this enhanced ArcherIRM integration, Trustero brings continuous monitoring, intelligent testing, and automated evidence management directly into existing GRC workflows, helping organizations stay continuously compliant while dramatically reducing manual effort."

The enhanced ArcherIRM integration is available immediately for Trustero AI customers. For more details visit https://trustero.com/products/integrations/archer-grc

About Trustero AI

Trustero AI is an Multi-Agent governance, risk, and compliance system built to help organizations automate and continuously monitor their compliance programs. By combining intelligent evidence collection, AI-driven analysis, and automated control mapping, Trustero enables enterprises to achieve and maintain compliance faster, with less manual effort and greater confidence. www.trustero.com

SOURCE Trustero