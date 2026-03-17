Trustero AI Reimagines Compliance Evidence Management with Unified, Multi-Agent System

New capabilities eliminate manual evidence collection, automate control mapping, and unlock deeper compliance intelligence, saving organizations hundreds of hours annually

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustero AI, a leader in Multi-Agent AI for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced a major relaunch of its Evidence Management system, delivering a fully unified, intelligent system that transforms how enterprises collect, map, and analyze compliance evidence.

For many organizations, compliance evidence is scattered across dozens of disconnected repositories, collected manually, and left static after upload. Trustero's reimagined Evidence Management system solves this end-to-end, from automated collection and centralized storage to AI-powered analysis that turns raw evidence into actionable compliance intelligence.

The Problem: Scattered, Static Evidence is Costing Organizations Thousands of Hours

Modern enterprises manage compliance evidence across a growing number of systems, including SharePoint folders, cloud environments, ticketing tools, and more. Managing this sprawl manually creates audit risk, operational inefficiency, and significant staff burden. Traditional GRC platforms offer little relief, relying on slow, error-prone manual uploads with no analytical value once evidence is collected.

The Solution: A Unified, Intelligent Evidence System

Trustero's enhanced Evidence Management system introduces three transformative capabilities:

Centralized Evidence Collection. Trustero's Receptors automate evidence collection from dozens of popular systems, including AWS, Jira, and more. The new Folder Scan capability syncs entire directories from existing repositories like SharePoint and Google Drive, eliminating manual uploads and giving compliance teams a single, trusted source of truth across all their evidence.



AI-Powered Evidence-to-Control Mapping. Once evidence is collected, Trustero's AI analyzes both the evidence and potential controls to automatically recommend the best match, removing the need for manual mapping This dramatically accelerates the compliance workflow and reduces the risk of mismatched or missing evidence during audits.



Trustero Intelligence (TI) Copilot. The TI Copilot will bring an interactive AI assistant working with agents directly into the evidence workflow, enabling teams to query, correlate, filter, and analyze evidence using natural language. Key capabilities include:

Correlation: Combine multiple pieces of evidence to generate new "derived evidence."

Combine multiple pieces of evidence to generate new "derived evidence." Row-by-Row Analysis: Perform automated counting and pass/fail analysis on tabular evidence.

Perform automated counting and pass/fail analysis on tabular evidence. Random Sampling: Select random samples from population evidence data to generate new "derived evidence."

Select random samples from population evidence data to generate new "derived evidence." Natural Language Filtering: Slice large datasets instantly (e.g., "show only production environment data").

Slice large datasets instantly (e.g., "show only production environment data"). Semantic Search: Query evidence content using goal-based queries.

Query evidence content using goal-based queries. Playbooks: Save any Copilot workflow as a reusable, scheduled playbook, such as a weekly executive risk report.

Additionally, Trustero's unique versioning capability stores every version of collected evidence and automatically surfaces the version applicable to each audit's specific time frame, ensuring accuracy and eliminating guesswork during audits.

Real-World ROI

Trustero customers are already realizing significant time savings by automating high-risk compliance controls. Companies, for example, are using Trustero AI to automate monitoring across 112 high-risk controls, reducing manual effort and enabling continuous compliance at scale.

A centralized evidence repository also serves as the foundation for automating adjacent processes, including security questionnaires, further expanding ROI across the compliance function.

What Leaders Are Saying

Phil Liu, CEO of Trustero AI: "Compliance teams have been stuck managing evidence the hard way for too long. Scattered repositories, manual uploads, and static data are audit risks hiding in plain sight. With our reimagined Evidence Management system, we are giving organizations the ability to not just collect evidence more efficiently, but to actually put it to work. The intelligence layer we are building on top of centralized evidence is where the real value lives, and we are just getting started."

David Marsyla, VP of Engineering at Trustero AI: "What we have built is not just a better way to collect evidence, it is a fundamentally smarter system. The recursive folder scan alone eliminates hours of manual work for teams managing evidence across multiple repositories. And when TI Copilot arrives, compliance teams will be able to interact with their evidence in ways that simply were not possible before, running analyses, generating reports, and surfacing insights on demand. This is a step change in what GRC technology can do."

About Trustero AI

Trustero AI is an Multi-Agent governance, risk, and compliance system built to help organizations automate and continuously monitor their compliance programs. By combining intelligent evidence collection, AI-driven analysis, and automated control mapping, Trustero enables enterprises to achieve and maintain compliance faster, with less manual effort and greater confidence.

SOURCE Trustero